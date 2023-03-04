Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Ferris State ends five-loss run

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:10 PM

The game between Bowling Green and Ferris State finished 4-3 after drama in overtime on Friday – no doubt a relief for Ferris State after five straight defeats.

Ferris State's Nick Nardecchia scored the game-winning goal.

The Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dalton Norris . Nathan Burke assisted.

The Falcons' Austen Swankler increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Chase Gresock and Ryan O'Hara .

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Jacob Badal late into the first, assisted by Tyler Schleppe and Drew Cooper .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs tied the score 2-2 within the first minute of the second period when Jason Brancheau scored, assisted by Brenden MacLaren and Antonio Venuto .

Travis Shoudy took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Bradley Marek .

The Falcons tied the score 3-3 with 01.22 remaining of the third after a goal from Taylor Schneider , assisted by Nathan Burke and Zach Vinnell .

In overtime, it took 14:04 before Nick Nardecchia scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Ben Schultheis and Mitch Deelstra .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
