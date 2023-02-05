Ferris State draw away with Bowling Green

The points were split when Bowling Green and Ferris State met on Saturday. The game ended 4-4.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Nardecchia . Blake Evennou and Zach Faremouth assisted.

The Bulldogs' Mitch Deelstra increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first.

The Falcons' Chase Gresock narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Caiden Gault found the back of the net.

Chase Gresock narrowed the gap to 4-3 three minutes later, assisted by Ryan O'Hara and Dalton Norris .

Alex Barber tied the game 4-4 late in the third assisted by Zach Vinnell and Nathan Burke .

Next games:

Next up, the Falcons faces Michigan Tech at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs takes on BSU at home at 6:07 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for on Friday.