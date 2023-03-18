Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Experience vs. process: Mavericks, Wildcats matchup has all the intrigue entering Mason Cup title clash

It’s two of the hottest teams around with a conference playoff title and automatic NCAA tournament berth on the line Saturday in Mankato.

10.jpeg
Minnesota State celebrates after scoring a goal in a CCHA Mason Cup semifinal game against Ferris State on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center in Mankato.
Maggi Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 8:31 PM

MANKATO, Minn. -- Minnesota State’s Ryan Sandelin summed up the position his team is in heading into the CCHA's Mason Cup championship game Saturday against Northern Michigan.

“I'll take a quote out of my dad's book, you know, just win and that's all you got to worry about, winning your end,” the senior forward said Friday, referring to his father, Scott, the head coach at Minnesota Duluth. “So I mean, all the other scenarios don't really matter to us.”

It’s two of the hottest teams around with a conference playoff title and automatic NCAA tournament berth on the line. Throw in two strong special teams, solid goaltenders, two offenses that can score and well, just ring the bell. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m. (Stream: FloHockey ).

No. 12 Minnesota State sold this game out as fast as any other for the nearly 5,300-seat Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

“We're excited. I think you're seeing two hockey teams that are playing really good hockey at a really important time of the year,” said Mavericks coach Mike Hastings.

Even with a loss, Minnesota State still has a good chance to join CCHA foe No. 13 Michigan Tech, which is a lock, in the NCAA tournament field in 16. The Mavericks have advanced to the Frozen Four in each of the past two seasons.

For Northern Michigan, it’s a must-win game. And that’s the same way Hastings is approaching this contest involving teams that are peaking at the right time.

“Our group has been battle tested,” he said Friday, sitting next to two of his seniors during the CCHA's conference call. “These two guys up here (Sandelin and senior Andy Carroll) have played in some pretty important hockey games this season. We're hoping to draw off that experience, but at the end of the day, that puck is going to be dropped and we've got to go out and do a better job of putting in their net than they're doing against us … whatever it takes to get done on Saturday.”

Since Jan. 1, the Mavericks are 14-3. Since Feb. 1, the Wildcats are 9-2.

Northern Michigan head coach Grant Potulny said the team, which is on a seven-game winning streak, is simply coming together and being the team that he was hoping he’d have for the playoff stretch.

“It’s a team that really enjoys being around each other,” Potulny said. “It's a team that whenever we do any team-building things, there's a lot of laughs and you know, they really enjoy it together. So, I think that probably has probably changed the direction of which way our season is going.”

PP vs. PK

The Mavericks’ power play against Northern Michigan’s penalty kill could be a key factor in this game. Minnesota State has the best power-play unit in the nation, converting 28.9%, that's 1.7% better than Denver and North Dakota. Northern Michigan has a kill rate of 85.5%, fifth in the nation, and a second-best eight shorthanded goals.

“I mean they've definitely improved in past years,” Carroll said. “We've kind of had their number a little bit and this year obviously, like you said, they're fifth in the country. They're obviously doing something right.”

For the Wildcats, killing off penalties has been especially important. Northern Michigan and Ferris State have allowed the most power play opportunities in the conference since Jan. 1. Senior forward AJ Vanderbeck, who has scored two shorthanded goals this season, said its something the team has taken pride in.

“A lot of pre-scout goes into each week and the guys that are on the kill have done a great job and everyone's buying in,” Vanderbeck said. “The biggest thing is your goalie has to be your best penalty killer and Beni (Halasz) has been there all the way and we're thankful for him, and we're just gonna keep doing a good job and being relentless.”

Potulny was quick to jump in, saying his team has to maintain its discipline against the Mavericks.

“We're fully aware of what their power play has been doing the last four to six games, so we got to limit their opportunities,” he said.

More process

Potulny began Friday’s press conference, as he did his midweek media availability, talking about the process to get his team to this game. Chasing down pucks, blocking shots, doing the things that players can control. He hinted that early wins and losses didn’t matter as much as seeing his team putting the pieces together and having that work pay off.

If Northern Michigan prevails on Saturday, Simon Kjellberg’s goal and high-sticking penalty may come to mind. On Feb. 17 against Ferris State, the Wildcats were up 1-0 on the junior defenseman’s goal and a few minutes later, he went to the box midway through that first period.

Artem Shlaine and Connor Eddy scored shorthanded goals while Kjellberg served his time and Vanderbeck picked up the assist on the second tally in that 9-2 victory.

Maybe “the process” is just picking up the slack, too.

“I think it’s just all 30 guys working in the same direction,” Vanderbeck said Friday. “Everyone’s pulling the rope the same way. We're all buying in the process into what makes our team really successful and it’s a very close-knit group. I think we're just playing for each other and playing to spend more time with each other and working.”

It’s been a long time

Looking to return to its halcyon days of the early 1990s when the Wildcats won the national title in 1991, the Wildcats’ last played in the tournament in 2010.

That 1991 championship over Boston University came in a wild 8-7 victory that needed three overtimes at the old St. Paul Civic Center and perhaps the Minnesota magic can once again serve Northern Michigan well.

“I know Northern is going to do everything that they can do to make sure that they continue their season,” Hastings said. “So I think it's going to be an incredible battle and we're excited that it's happening here in Mankato.”

Extra Mayo

“I’d say we have the best fans in the country. I think that proves the quick sell-out shows how much they're behind us, how much they wrap their arms around us and lift us up when we need them, and you know, they're gonna be there for us tomorrow night,” Sandelin said after hearing of the capacity crowd expected Saturday. “We're gonna have to give them a reason to cheer and we're excited about the opportunity to be able to play in front of them and hopefully win a championship.”

Season matchups

Date, location, score, goaltenders, goals allowed

  • Nov. 18 at Minnesota State, NMU won 3-2 OT (Rancier 3, Halasz 2)
  • Nov. 19 at Minnesota State, MSU won 4-1 (Rancier 1, Halasz 3)
  • Jan. 6 at Northern Michigan, MSU won 5-2 (Rancier 2, Halasz 4)
  • Jan. 7 at Northern Michigan, MSU won 5-3 (Rancier; DiMatteo 3, Halasz 1)

Statistics

  • RECORDS: MSU 24-12-1, streak 4; NMU 21-16-0, streak 7
  • OVERALL SERIES RECORD: MSU 25-8-3
  • GOALS PER GAME/ALLOWED: MSU 3.3/2.0, NMU
  • SHOTS PER GAME/ALLOWED: MSU 32.9/21.0, NMU
  • PP%: MSU 28.9%, NMU 23.6%
  • PK%: MSU 82.6%, NMU 85.5%
  • FO%: MSU 59.6%, NMU 55.2%

Prediction

Just without the last season's one-hour delay in this same game, 4-3 Mavericks in OT.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
