Drama, controversy and another MacNaughton Cup as CCHA champion for MSU after win over Michigan Tech

MANKATO, Minn. — It wouldn't be an important Central Collegiate Hockey Association game in Mankato without some drama and controversy.

On Saturday night, with the MacNaughton Cup on the line, Minnesota State and Michigan Tech played an all-time classic that had nearly everything — a penalty shot, a late extra attacker goal waved off, a shorthanded equalizer, and an equally-dramatic game-winner.

It wasn’t quite on the same level as the 2022 Mason Cup final between the Mavericks and Bemidji State — in which the teams came back out after the trophy was awarded to keep playing — but it was close.

After all was said and done, Minnesota State edged Michigan Tech 3-2 on Saturday night, clinching a sixth-consecutive MacNaughton Cup title. The Mavericks won four in the old WCHA and have won the new CCHA twice since its reformation in 2020.

“Any time you’re winning, it’s fun,” said MSU senior forward Cade Borchardt, who scored Saturday’s eventual game-winner. “Not every year is going to be pretty. We’ve had it pretty nice in the past, where we’ve worked hard for it but we knew we were going to win towards the end of the season. Tonight, having it come down to the final regular season game, it was a fun game, and it’s what we play hockey for.”

“Both teams I thought deserved the opportunity that we had,” MSU head coach Mike Hastings said. “We were fortunate, we got a break at the end, and found a way to hold on. I didn’t know if that clock was going to get to zero fast enough. I want to say that to (Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan) and his team, I’ve got just a tremendous amount of respect for them.”

The final period was a wild one. Minnesota State (21-12-1, 16-9-1 CCHA) led 1-0 after two periods thanks to Lucas Sowder’s power-play goal with 1:26 remaining in the second. The Mavericks were unable to solve Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila in Friday’s 2-0 loss, but finally found a way to get one past him to end the second.

“It was a relief,” Borchardt said. “It was, what, four periods and we hadn’t scored on him? It was a nice shot by Sowds, and it really got the crowd in the game.”

In the third, the Mavericks tacked on another one early when David Silye scored his conference-leading 21st goal of the season — also on the power play — to make it 2-0.

That could have been the dagger — after all, Minnesota State had outshot Michigan Tech 17-3 in the third period and looked to have all the momentum and all the scoring chances.

But the Huskies (22-9-4, 15-7-4 CCHA) made a push, which was capped by Tristan Ashbrook. Just 3:10 into the third, Tech had a prime scoring opportunity on an odd-man rush, and Ashbrook drove to the net and drew a slash from MSU junior defender Tony Malinowski. The referees immediately signaled for a penalty shot.

Ashbrook skated in, made a couple nifty moves and then beat MSU goalie Keenan Rancier glove side with a wrist shot.

Game on. From then on, Tech kept grinding.

“As things happen, momentum goes the other direction, and Ashbrook makes a great move, gets it to 2-1, then from that point on the last couple of minutes were a little crazy,” Hastings said.

That might be an understatement. For the next 15 minutes, Tech looked for an equalizer in vein. But with 91 seconds to play, the madness kicked in.

First, with 1:31 to play, Tech appeared to have scored the game-tying goal with an extra attacker when Ryland Mosley knocked in a third or fourth rebound chance in front of Rancier. The Tech players and fans in attendance went nuts, but on video it appeared that Ashbrook had pushed Rancier from behind before the puck went in. After a somewhat lengthy review, the goal was called back.

Then, just seconds after the goal was disallowed, Mosley was called for a hooking penalty on the other end with 1:18 to go.

Once again, Tech didn’t give in.

After MSU won the ensuing offensive zone faceoff, Kyle Kukkonen forced a turnover and took the puck in all by himself short-handed, eventually beating Rancier to tie it up (2-2) with 1:06 to play.

However, Ashbrook was still in the box and the Mavericks still had 1:46 of pentlay time to work with. They took advantage. Borchardt scored from the right dot to put the Mavericks up 3-2 — this time for good.

“You knew Tech was going to make a push. They weren't going to go away,” Hastings said. “There’s ebbs and flows to a game. And if anyone can say they scripted the last five minutes, I'd call them crazy. To me, it’s about making plays on both sides. Kukkonen comes down and says, ‘Hey, I'm getting to the net,’ makes a great play, scores a big-time goal, momentum goes back to them. That's part of what makes this game beautiful.”

The win means the Mavericks (16-9-1 CCHA, 21-12-1 overall) win the CCHA by two points over Michigan Tech (15-7-4, 22-9-4) in the league standings, and will be the No. 1 overall seed for the CCHA’s Mason Cup playoffs, which begin next week. MSU will host Lake Superior State (8-17-1, 9-23-2) in a best-of-three series in Mankato, and will host the semifinals and final should they advance that far.

“The guys have worked hard in the second half to put ourselves in this position. You feel great for them,” Hastings said. “But those things are for later. As you can tell, we’ve still got an awful lot of work to do. But I do want them to enjoy this accomplishment together.”

Despite the loss, Michigan Tech is at No. 11 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee uses to select the 16-team national tournament field. MSU is No. 15 in the PairWise.

Minnesota State 3, Michigan Tech 2

Tech 0-0-2—2

MSU 0-1-2—3

First period scoring: None. Penalties: Tech, Nardella (hooking), 6:31.

Second period scoring: 1, MSU, Sowder (Carroll, Furry), 17:34 (pp). Penalties: Tech, Lipe (holding), 15:42.

Third period scoring: 2, Silye (Hirose, Sandelin), 1:19 (pp); 3, Tech, Ashbrook, 2:25 (penalty shot); 4, Tech, Kukkonen (unassisted), 18:55 (sh); 5, MSU, Borchardt (Carroll, Furry), 19:15 (pp). Penalties: Tech, Thorne (hooking), 0:27; MSU, Malinowski (slashing), 2:25; Tech, Mosley (hooking), 18:42.

Goalie saves: Tech, Blake Pietila (33 saves, 3 GA); MSU, Keenan Rancier (23 saves, 2 GA).

Power-play goals, opportunities: Tech, 0-0; MSU, 3-4.

Faceoffs: MSU 31-17.

Attendance: 5,120.