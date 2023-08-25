Double transfer Josh Nodler looking forward to proving himself with Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Josh Nodler took his time and weighed his options. Anyone with a computer science degree, such as Nodler, would certainly chart their path to the correct solution.

The fifth-year senior said he has a lot left to prove. Selected in the fifth round by Calgary in the 2019 NHL Draft, this fall he’ll be playing with his third college team on the campus of Bowling Green.

First it was three years at Michigan State, where he compiled 34 points in 99 games, then UMass, where he totaled two goals and three assists in 27 games for the Minutemen.

“I guess my main thought process was that last year wasn’t my best year in college and I have a fifth year of eligibility,” Nodler told The Rink Live. “I just graduated and obviously the main goal is to make the NHL or to make it as far in pro hockey as possible, so I really wanted to have one last college stab and kind of go all-out hoping I have a really good year and see what the options are at the end of the year.”

His new coach Ty Eigner at Bowling Green has followed his career since the junior level and calls him a character guy.

“It was really easy to do the due diligence on Josh as a person, so we felt really, really comfortable with what kind of kid he was,” Eigner said.

Carrying a chip on his shoulder

Nodler will join forwards Spencer Kersten, Ethan Scardina and Seth Fyten as the seniors on a team that could be competing in a wide-open CCHA race. The team lost two of its top four scorers in Chase Gresock (31 points) and Nathan Burke (29 points) from last season.

“Once I get there and the opportunity presents itself, it's up to me to prove that I belong and prove the position wherever I can play,” Nodler said. “But I’m just looking forward to meeting the team and working hard to be in the best position possible and just do what I can to help the team win and wherever that is, wherever they think is the best fit is where I’ll work.”

Josh Nodler was Michigan State’s rookie of the year in 2019-20 and was an assistant captain during the 2021-22 season. Contributed / MSU Athletic Communications

Nodler was one of three draft picks on the team during his freshman year with the Spartans. The Flames will keep in touch once or twice a month, Nodler said, helping him with workout programs or just answering any questions he has.

“I don’t think it puts pressure on him,” Eigner said of Nodler being a draft pick. “We’re hoping, and our feeling is, that we want Josh to have the best year of college hockey he’s had. That’s the goal.”

Nodler understands the ups and downs of college hockey and remains motivated and determined to make it to the pro level. He’s hoping to rebuild some lost confidence as well.

“I think there’s been a little bit of that and I’ve dealt with that in my own mind a little bit,” he said. “But my mentality this year is definitely to have a chip on my shoulder and I still believe in myself entirely and I’m confident in my ability and my work ethic to push myself to the next level.”

Nodler has some familiarity with Bowling Green, having played tournaments there growing up. Looking for a place that would also suit him academically for a master’s program, he reached out to former Falcons and others who helped him solidify his decision.

“They have a really good culture. Players love playing for (Eigner) and the coaching staff,” Nodler said. “I think they have a really good team. They have some really good players coming back and some good players coming in and, obviously, I want to win, too. I think they’re primed to make a good run at it.”

Fargo Force forward Josh Nodler celebrates his first period goal against Sioux Falls on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Scheels Arena. David Samson / The Forum

Good season with Fargo Force

Nodler played a handful of games in the USHL before a full season with the Fargo Force in 2018-19, putting up 42 points in 54 games, good for 11th among league rookies. He was also named Fargo’s Rookie of the Year and was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team.

His first-year efforts with the Spartans didn’t go unnoticed. Playing a disciplined game (he's amassed 20 penalty minutes in the past five seasons), he was named Michigan State’s Rookie of the Year and was an assistant captain during the 2021-22 season.

He had already made up his mind to transfer from Michigan State before head coach Danton Cole was fired following the 2022 season. Upon his arrival at UMass, Nodler’s third-period goal helped the team secure a tie against American International in the season’s first game, but the feeling didn’t last. The Minutemen finished 13-17-5 and that .443 winning percentage is the best Nodler has seen so far in his collegiate career.

“Maybe it just wasn’t the right fit,” Eigner said. “I didn’t go through the day-to-day with him, but I do know our conversations have been very good and his frame of mind and his outlook is very good. Our goal is for Josh to have the best year he’s had in college hockey.”

Still, Nodler knows his numbers and while he points out increased production at Michigan State, he also feels he learned a lot since his freshman season.

“I think my game last year was an off-year in the points department I would say, but I learned a ton about resilience and I learned a lot about hockey that I wasn’t exposed to at Michigan State,” he said.

Looking to round out his game

The 5-11, 203-pound forward brings experience to the table for a Falcons program that went 15-19-2 before bowing out in the first round of the Mason Cup playoffs via two overtime losses to Ferris State. It’s a bit of a comfort level too, playing just 90 minutes from his home in Oak Park, Mich.

He’s not an old kid, that’s why we believe there’s still a really good hockey player there. Bowling Green head coach Ty Eigner

Unlike last season when he left early to work out at UMass, he was able to spend this summer at home, working out with other players and having his father, Michael, run him through on-ice sessions. “He has always been my biggest supporter,” Nodler has said.

At 22, Nodler reflects on his first four seasons of college hockey with positivity.

“I think I've had some decent seasons with some pretty good numbers,” he said. “I think I played well throughout my college career, but I think there's a lot more to my game and my ability that I can prove … I’m still fairly young and there’s a long way to go for me to, hopefully, achieve my goals in pro hockey. So I definitely feel like I have a lot of room to grow and a lot more room to improve myself for sure.”

“He’s not an old kid,” Eigner said, “that’s why we believe there’s still a really good hockey player there.”

The Falcons kick off the season Oct. 7 with a home-and-home series against Robert Morris.