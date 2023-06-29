Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College CCHA

Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson has 'taken the long way' to get to Augustana

The 21-year-old defenseman from St. Louis was the captain for the New Mexico Ice Wolves this past season.

Jeff Hutchinson still.jpg
Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson was the captain in his third season with the New Mexico Ice Wolves of the North American Hockey League in 2022-23. He will play for Augustana University in the fall.
COURTESY OF JEFF HUTCHINSON, NAHL
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:48 AM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — There are players who have their college commitment wrapped up by the age of 16. Then there are players who spend three full seasons of junior hockey before they find a home on an NCAA Division I team.

New Mexico Ice Wolves captain Jeff Hutchinson is in the latter category. Hutchinson committed to play for Augustana University in March as his third season of playing defense for the NAHL's New Mexico Ice Wolves was winding down.

Jeff Hutchinson skating.jpg
"He's taken the long way," Vikings head coach Garrett Raboin said. "Originally watched him playing for the St. Louis (AAA) Blues. He started with Bismarck and ended up in New Mexico, a young, upstart hockey club.

"He's played a lot of junior hockey and he's gotten better every single year and this year, he grew into a leadership role. He has a little old school mean streak to him. He likes to hit in the open ice. He plays an aggressive style of game. He got an opportunity to play on the power play and that's a credit to (New Mexico head coach) Phil Fox and his staff. He's really turned into someone we think can be a two-way college hockey player."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hutchinson was traded from the NAHL's Bismarck Bobcats to the Ice Wolves in their second season of existence, so he has some experience with helping a team get on its feet. In his first season with New Mexico, the Ice Wolves went 38-16-2-3 and reached the Robertson Cup semifinals.

He is not the lone member of the Ice Wolves to commit to Augustana. Forward Will Howard committed to play for the Vikings in October.

Jeff Hutchinson

Position: Defense
Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
Last season: Had six goals, 36 points, 83 penalty minutes and was a plus-8 in 56 games with the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the NAHL. From 2019-23, Hutchinson played in 176 NAHL games and had 14 goals, 60 points, 196 penalty minutes and was a +8.
Before juniors: He grew up playing hockey in the St. Louis AAA Blues program. At the 18-and-under level, he played 80 games and had 14 goals, 37 points and 48 penalty minutes.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

