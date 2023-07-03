Colgate connection helps bring defenseman Anthony Stark to Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Head coach Garrett Raboin is not the lone member of the Augustana University men's hockey coaching staff with college coaching experience.

Taylor Nelson was an assistant coach at UMass-Lowell for two seasons after four seasons as an assistant at Canisius. Andy Boschetto was an assistant coach at Colgate University for two seasons after three seasons at Niagara and seven seasons with Salve Regina (NCAA Division III).

Boschetto had coached Anthony Stark at Colgate, so when the defenseman entered the transfer portal, there was a strong base of information to start with.

"(Boschetto) really appreciates the player, but more so the person," Raboin said. "High character, tremendous in the classroom. When you're bringing in three freshman defensemen, he's someone they can look up to."

Of the nine defensemen the Vikings are bringing in this fall, Stark brings the most experience with 115 career college games.

"It's so valuable to have some of these fifth-year players on our back end," Augustana coach Garrett Raboin said of the team's defensemen. "The closer you get to your goal crease, the more importance experience plays.

"He's a player who prides himself on defending at a high level. He's been on the penalty kill for several years. "He's not carrying a significant stat line with him, but he's played a lot of games in college hockey. He's won a championship and he's played in some tough environments and held his own. We look forward to a lot of the things he brings, not only on the ice, but off the ice."

In four seasons at Colgate, he had one goal, seven assists, 28 penalty minutes, 110 blocked shots, 79 shots on goal and was a minus-8. He helped the Raiders win the ECAC tournament title as a senior and reach the NCAA Division I tournament.

Before going to college, he played junior hockey for the Madison Capitols of the USHL and Austin Bruins in the NAHL. Prior to junior hockey, he spent three seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's and played hockey and tennis.

He plans to work on a Master of Business Administration degree.

Anthony Stark

Position: Defense

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Last season: Had one goal, 24 blocked shots, four penalty minutes and was a plus-5 in 31 games and was named to the ECAC All-Academic Team for Colgate University. He helped Colgate win the ECAC tournament and reach the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time since 2014. In four seasons with the Raiders, he had one goal, seven assists, 28 penalty minutes, 110 blocked shots, 79 shots on goal and was a minus-8 in 115 games. He was a three-time ECAC All-Academic Team pick as an economics major.

Juniors: Played two seasons of junior hockey. In 89 USHL games, he had six goals, 13 points, eight penalty minutes and was a minus-16 for the Madison Capitols. He began his first season with the Austin Bruins of the NAHL. In 10 games with the Bruins, he had two assists, two penalty minutes and was a plus-3.

Before juniors: From 2014-17, he played hockey and tennis at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault. In 147 hockey games, he had 20 goals, 78 points and 56 penalty minutes.