Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

CCHA roundup: Seth Fyten's first goals of season put Bowling Green in CCHA title talk

The Falcons pull within four points of conference lead and keep Michigan Tech at bay

FDI_2575.JPG
Bowling Green forward Tyrone Bronte (5) fights for position with Bowling Green defenseman Dalton Norris (14) in front of goaltender Christian Stoever on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 in Houghton, Mich.
Contributed / Michigan Tech Athletics
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
February 10, 2023 10:39 PM
Share

Michigan Tech had a chance to grab the CCHA lead on Friday night but Bowling Green, in third place in the standings coming into the night, made its own case for a late-season charge.

Bowling Green 5, No. 12 Michigan Tech 2

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Junior forward Seth Fyten scored his first two goals of the season, both coming in the second period, as the Falcons kept the conference-leading Minnesota State Mavericks within range with a 5-2 win Friday over 12th-ranked Michigan Tech.

Sophomore goaltender Christian Stoever outdueled Tech's star goaltender Blake Pietila, stopping 37 shots and keeping Bowling Green in the game with 15 saves in the first period.

In front of 3,938 fans at MacInnes Student Ice Arena, the home team outshot Bowling Green 39-28. Bowling Green's Nathan Burke scored his 15th of the year to open the scoring and Stoever allowed just Kyle Kukkonen's goal on his own rebound during 4-on-4 play late in the first period.

That's when Fyten, who scored only two goals a year ago, went to work. He opened the second with an early goal taking a feed in the slot and burying it on the glove side of Pietila. He scored an unassisted goal late in the period for a 3-1 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan Tech entered the game just one point behind idle leader Minnesota State, but with the Falcons' win, Bowling Green made this a legitimate race between at least three teams. Ryan O'Hara added his 11th tally of the season and Alex Barber scored a shorthanded goal midway through the third period to stake Bowling Green to a 5-1 lead. Kukkonen, the 162nd overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Anaheim Ducks, added a late tally for Michigan Tech.

Pietila, the reigning Goaltender of the Week in the CCHA for the third straight week, finished with 23 saves. With a 1.98 goals against average, it was just the third time this season the senior has given up five goals in an outing. On Dec. 26, Western Michigan got him for five goals in just 31:13 of work.

Ferris State's Mitch Deelstra scores in final minute to beat Beavers

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Mitch Deelstra's goal with 46.9 seconds left in the game made winners out of Ferris State on Friday night on their home ice. It also put Ferris State into home-ice territory for the CCHA playoffs as the Bulldogs swapped spots with the fourth-place Beavers.

Bemidji State's Ross Armour scored twice, including a game-tying goal at 10:19 of the third period during 4-on-4 play over the right shoulder of goaltender Noah Giesbrecht. Then late in the game, Deelstra got around Beavers defenseman Kyle Looft, broke in all alone and got his shot past goaltender Mattias Sholl.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
110922.S.BP.BSUMHKY Adam Flammang.jpg
CCHA
Battle for playoff positioning tightens in this week's CCHA matchups
With a win and shootout win last week, Ferris State is right on the bumper of Bemidji State, setting up quite a showdown in Big Rapids, Michigan, this weekend.
February 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Tyler Hennen elite 1.jpg
CCHA
Minnesota's leading scorer makes a couple decisions to make him happy, commits to Augustana
Tyler Hennen looks to play at least one season with his older brother, Hayden, with the Vikings. Hennen has 62 goals, 106 points this season for Kittson County Central
February 09, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
64F6C880-776F-4434-96C3-E4DC9E5E393F.jpeg
CCHA
St. Thomas freshman Luc Laylin nabs CCHA's forward of the week
Luc Laylin of the Tommies, along with Defenseman of the Week Andy Carroll, Goaltender of the Week Blake Pietila and Freshman of the Week Joey Larson were this week's honorees.
February 06, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
7E941C5D-C7C3-4F0C-B54F-414B5F8216B8.jpeg
CCHA
Different start, different outcome as No. 13 Minnesota State rebounds against St. Thomas
The win was also important because it kept Mankato in first place in the CCHA, just one point ahead of Michigan Tech as the season enters its final stretch.
February 04, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Puck drop.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State rallies on Make-A-Wish Night, but late goals come up short
Saturday’s game proved to be a tantalizing yet ultimately disappointing affair for the Beavers. But the night was about much more than just the matchup on the ice.
February 04, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Adam Flammang.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State battles No. 12 MTU in Serratore’s 800th game, but Huskies hold on
“800 games, that’s one thing you do know – you know exactly what to expect,” Tom Serratore said. “... This is what it’s going to be like for the next month."
February 03, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
UST Alaska 10 8 22 F211C139-C91E-45E3-967F-65838C368B96.jpeg
CCHA
Mack Byers plays hero as St. Thomas stuns Mavericks in OT
It was St. Thomas’ first victory over Minnesota State since the 1996-97 season when MSU was a first-year Division I program and D-I was just a pipe dream for the D-III Tommies.
February 03, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
Minnesota Duluth plays Michigan Tech in regional semifinal game in Loveland
CCHA
CCHA notebook: Blake Pietila's sizzling play has Michigan Tech coach believing Hobey, league MVP are possible
“There’s no player in the country more valuable than Blake is to our team,” said Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan.
February 03, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
IMG-6303.jpeg
CCHA
Wayzata goalie's extensive pregame routines, consistent puck-stopping earn him a future spot with Tommies
The hours leading up to a game are quite a process for Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann, but his ability to stop pucks has attracted plenty of college interest, and he committed to St. Thomas this week.
February 02, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Lleyton Roed.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Lleyton Roed wins 2nd straight CCHA Rookie of the Week, 4th of season
Roed led all league rookies with two points last week, pacing Bemidji State with a plus-2 rating. Helping the Beavers to a series split, he assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's victory.
January 31, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

Beni Halasz earns second shutout as Northern Michigan tops Tommies

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Beni Halasz stopped all 29 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 Northern Michigan win over St. Thomas. It was another shutdown effort for Halasz and the Wildcats, who are now 6-0-0 when leading after the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vincent de Mey scored the first two goals for the Wildcats, his fifth of the season coming in the first period and sixth while shorthanded at 15:21 of the second. Artem Schlaine, who assisted on that goal, extended his points streak to four games.

"We started the game very well, the second period was a little chaotic, but I think the story of the game was Vincent de Mey," Northern Michigan head coach Grant Potulny said. "[Vincent] has had a season where he's had a lot of chances, they just hadn't fallen for him, but tonight he got two really important goals for us. And obviously, Beni [Halasz] got a shutout, and the penalty kill was very very good."

The Tommies outshot Northern Michigan 28-27.

Aaron Trotter allowed three goals and made 14 saves in nearly 40 minutes of work for the Tommies. Ethan Roberts made 10 saves in relief.

So ... about the race

Minnesota State has 45 points, followed by Tech's 44 and Bowling Green's 41. By far, Tech is the surprise of the season, having been projected to be the fifth-place team in the preseason after a second-place finish and an NCAA tournament berth last season.

REMAINING GAMES

  • Minnesota State: (at Bemidji State Feb. 17-18, hosts Michigan Tech Feb. 24-25.)
  • Michigan Tech: (hosts Bowling Green Saturday, off Feb. 17-18, at Minnesota State Feb. 24-25)
  • Bowling Green: (at Michigan Tech Saturday, off Feb. 17-18, hosts Northern Michigan Feb. 24-25)

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERMICHIGAN TECH HUSKIESBEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSNORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATSST. THOMAS TOMMIESBOWLING GREEN FALCONS
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Beavers.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's sweep dreams shattered as Northern Michigan races away with win
One day after a complete, impressive 4-0 win over Northern Michigan, the Beavers were hungry for more on Saturday night at the Sanford Center. But the Wildcats had plenty to say about that.
January 21, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
MSU UST Hockey Day MN
CCHA
David Silye scores twice as Minnesota State continues to crank up heat
Before a sellout crowd of 4,913 at home, the Mavericks also got a goal and an assist from defenseman Akito Hirose and a 16-save winning performance from Keenan Rancier.
January 21, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
CCHA
Mattias Sholl gets 1st career shutout as 4 Beavers score to blank NMU
Back home at the Sanford Center, Bemidji State submitted perhaps its most complete effort of the year. Taking advantage of three goals in 54 seconds, BSU secured its first shutout of the season.
January 20, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
0L6A6611
CCHA
Defenseman Akito Hirose steps up in overtime as Mavericks edge Lake Superior State
While the Mavericks are trying to remain in the mix for the MacNaughton Cup and the Lakers are at the bottom of the league standings, nothing came easily for the home team.
January 20, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live