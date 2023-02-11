CCHA roundup: Seth Fyten's first goals of season put Bowling Green in CCHA title talk

Michigan Tech had a chance to grab the CCHA lead on Friday night but Bowling Green, in third place in the standings coming into the night, made its own case for a late-season charge.

Bowling Green 5, No. 12 Michigan Tech 2

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Junior forward Seth Fyten scored his first two goals of the season, both coming in the second period, as the Falcons kept the conference-leading Minnesota State Mavericks within range with a 5-2 win Friday over 12th-ranked Michigan Tech.

Sophomore goaltender Christian Stoever outdueled Tech's star goaltender Blake Pietila, stopping 37 shots and keeping Bowling Green in the game with 15 saves in the first period.

In front of 3,938 fans at MacInnes Student Ice Arena, the home team outshot Bowling Green 39-28. Bowling Green's Nathan Burke scored his 15th of the year to open the scoring and Stoever allowed just Kyle Kukkonen's goal on his own rebound during 4-on-4 play late in the first period.

That's when Fyten, who scored only two goals a year ago, went to work. He opened the second with an early goal taking a feed in the slot and burying it on the glove side of Pietila. He scored an unassisted goal late in the period for a 3-1 lead.

Michigan Tech entered the game just one point behind idle leader Minnesota State, but with the Falcons' win, Bowling Green made this a legitimate race between at least three teams. Ryan O'Hara added his 11th tally of the season and Alex Barber scored a shorthanded goal midway through the third period to stake Bowling Green to a 5-1 lead. Kukkonen, the 162nd overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Anaheim Ducks, added a late tally for Michigan Tech.

Pietila, the reigning Goaltender of the Week in the CCHA for the third straight week, finished with 23 saves. With a 1.98 goals against average, it was just the third time this season the senior has given up five goals in an outing. On Dec. 26, Western Michigan got him for five goals in just 31:13 of work.

Ferris State's Mitch Deelstra scores in final minute to beat Beavers

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Mitch Deelstra's goal with 46.9 seconds left in the game made winners out of Ferris State on Friday night on their home ice. It also put Ferris State into home-ice territory for the CCHA playoffs as the Bulldogs swapped spots with the fourth-place Beavers.

Bemidji State's Ross Armour scored twice, including a game-tying goal at 10:19 of the third period during 4-on-4 play over the right shoulder of goaltender Noah Giesbrecht. Then late in the game, Deelstra got around Beavers defenseman Kyle Looft, broke in all alone and got his shot past goaltender Mattias Sholl.

Highlights from @FerrisHockey's 3-2 victory over Bemidji State on Friday night. The Bulldogs jump into 4th with the win.



🎥: https://t.co/yRw1IaFf0i#CCHAHockey pic.twitter.com/sB02TNMnGY — CCHA (@CCHAHockey) February 11, 2023

Beni Halasz earns second shutout as Northern Michigan tops Tommies

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Beni Halasz stopped all 29 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 Northern Michigan win over St. Thomas. It was another shutdown effort for Halasz and the Wildcats, who are now 6-0-0 when leading after the first period.

Vincent de Mey scored the first two goals for the Wildcats, his fifth of the season coming in the first period and sixth while shorthanded at 15:21 of the second. Artem Schlaine, who assisted on that goal, extended his points streak to four games.

"We started the game very well, the second period was a little chaotic, but I think the story of the game was Vincent de Mey," Northern Michigan head coach Grant Potulny said. "[Vincent] has had a season where he's had a lot of chances, they just hadn't fallen for him, but tonight he got two really important goals for us. And obviously, Beni [Halasz] got a shutout, and the penalty kill was very very good."

The Tommies outshot Northern Michigan 28-27.

Aaron Trotter allowed three goals and made 14 saves in nearly 40 minutes of work for the Tommies. Ethan Roberts made 10 saves in relief.

So ... about the race

Minnesota State has 45 points, followed by Tech's 44 and Bowling Green's 41. By far, Tech is the surprise of the season, having been projected to be the fifth-place team in the preseason after a second-place finish and an NCAA tournament berth last season.

