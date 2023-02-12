CCHA roundup: Michigan Tech rebounds to take CCHA lead, Beavers flip spots again

No. 12 Michigan Tech rebounded from Friday night's loss to Bowling Green with a strong defensive effort and a 4-2 win on Saturday night, propelling the Huskies into first place in the CCHA over idle Minnesota State. The Huskies have 47 points to the Mavericks' 45 and Bowling Green's 41.

Kukkonen scores twice again, this time in a win

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Michigan Tech limited Bowling Green to just 23 shots, including just four in the second period when the Huskies took command of the game, in a 4-2 win.

Bowling Green's Austen Swankler got his team thinking another upset was in store with a power-play goal midway through the first period to open the scoring.

Kyle Kukkonen finished off a huge series, scoring two more goals — including an empty-netter in the closing minutes — to finish with a four-goal weekend. The freshman forward from Maple Grove, Minnesota, tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, picking up a bouncing puck just inside the zone and beating Bowling Green goaltender Christian Stoever to the blocker side.

Kyle Kukkonen with a snipe for his 3rd of the weekend! #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/0mENgtG6lq — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) February 11, 2023

Ryland Moseley put the Huskies in front with a power-play goal with a tip out front off a Brett Thorne shot from the blue line. Tristan Ashbrook scored three minutes later to give Tech a 3-1 lead.

Nathan Burke scored with the extra attacker at 18:19 of the third period to pull the Falcons within 3-2.

Blake Pietila made 21 saves to win his 20th of the season.

Bemidji State jumps back into fourth place

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Bemidji State, fighting for home ice in the the CCHA playoffs, came out firing on Saturday after Friday night's setback against Ferris State. Freshman Lleyton Roed, named to the Tim Taylor watchlist this week for the top rookie in Division I hockey, scored on the power play for his 10th goal of the season and the Beavers flipped back into the fourth-place slot in the conference standings.

Roed is the first freshman at Bemidji State to reach double-digits in scoring since Owen Sillinger totaled 10 goals in 2018-19.

BEAVER GOAL!!



Lleyton Roed gets us on the board first in the opening period!#GoBeavers #BeaverTerritory pic.twitter.com/xfJYYCTHqh — Bemidji State Men’s Hockey (@BSUBeaversMHKY) February 11, 2023

Six different Beavers scored. After Ferris State's Travis Shoudy scored his first goal of the season early in the second, the Beavers tallied three goals in 1 minute, 36 seconds. Jackson Jutting notched his fourth of the year on the power play then Alexander Lundman and Kaden Pickering found the back of the net 32 seconds apart.

Brendon MacLaren pulled Ferris State within three on the power play early in the third before Aaron Myers made it 6-2 for Bemidji State with 49 seconds to play.

Mattias Sholl made 19 saves for Bemidji State. Noah Giesbrecht stopped 18 shots and allowed five goals through the first two periods before Loan Stein took over and made five stops in the third.

St. Thomas wins ninth of season

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Ryan O'Neill's third goal of the season late in the the third was the game-winner and Josh Earnisse scored two goals as St. Thomas rebounded from a 3-0 loss on Friday to beat Northern Michigan on Saturday.

It was St. Thomas' ninth win of the season and eighth in conference play, putting it just one point behind sixth-place Northern Michigan in the standings and a comfortable eight points ahead of Lake Superior State.

Earnisse tucked away a rebound off a Jack Braccini shot to give St. Thomas the early lead in the first period. On his second tally, Earnisse caught Beni Halasz late to the post after the goaltender played the puck behind the boards and the freshman from Apple Valley buried the puck from outside the circle.

Northern Michigan freshman Joey Larson scored late in the second period and Michael Colella tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period. For Larson, it was his ninth of the season, giving him 20 points.

The Wildcats killed off all five penalties and were a perfect 10 of 10 in the series.