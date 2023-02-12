Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

CCHA roundup: Michigan Tech rebounds to take CCHA lead, Beavers flip spots again

Kyle Kukkonen scores four goals in weekend series as Huskies jump over idle Minnesota State.

FDI_2408.JPG
Michigan Tech's Ryland Mosley (11) works behind the net in the Feb. 10, 2023 game against Bowling Green in Houghton, Mich. Mosley scored in Saturday's 4-2 win.
Contributed / Michigan Tech Athletics
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
February 11, 2023 10:04 PM
Share

No. 12 Michigan Tech rebounded from Friday night's loss to Bowling Green with a strong defensive effort and a 4-2 win on Saturday night, propelling the Huskies into first place in the CCHA over idle Minnesota State. The Huskies have 47 points to the Mavericks' 45 and Bowling Green's 41.

Kukkonen scores twice again, this time in a win

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Michigan Tech limited Bowling Green to just 23 shots, including just four in the second period when the Huskies took command of the game, in a 4-2 win.

Bowling Green's Austen Swankler got his team thinking another upset was in store with a power-play goal midway through the first period to open the scoring.

Kyle Kukkonen finished off a huge series, scoring two more goals — including an empty-netter in the closing minutes — to finish with a four-goal weekend. The freshman forward from Maple Grove, Minnesota, tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, picking up a bouncing puck just inside the zone and beating Bowling Green goaltender Christian Stoever to the blocker side.

Ryland Moseley put the Huskies in front with a power-play goal with a tip out front off a Brett Thorne shot from the blue line. Tristan Ashbrook scored three minutes later to give Tech a 3-1 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Burke scored with the extra attacker at 18:19 of the third period to pull the Falcons within 3-2.

Blake Pietila made 21 saves to win his 20th of the season.

Bemidji State jumps back into fourth place

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Bemidji State, fighting for home ice in the the CCHA playoffs, came out firing on Saturday after Friday night's setback against Ferris State. Freshman Lleyton Roed, named to the Tim Taylor watchlist this week for the top rookie in Division I hockey, scored on the power play for his 10th goal of the season and the Beavers flipped back into the fourth-place slot in the conference standings.

Roed is the first freshman at Bemidji State to reach double-digits in scoring since Owen Sillinger totaled 10 goals in 2018-19.

Six different Beavers scored. After Ferris State's Travis Shoudy scored his first goal of the season early in the second, the Beavers tallied three goals in 1 minute, 36 seconds. Jackson Jutting notched his fourth of the year on the power play then Alexander Lundman and Kaden Pickering found the back of the net 32 seconds apart.

Brendon MacLaren pulled Ferris State within three on the power play early in the third before Aaron Myers made it 6-2 for Bemidji State with 49 seconds to play.

Mattias Sholl made 19 saves for Bemidji State. Noah Giesbrecht stopped 18 shots and allowed five goals through the first two periods before Loan Stein took over and made five stops in the third.

St. Thomas wins ninth of season

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Ryan O'Neill's third goal of the season late in the the third was the game-winner and Josh Earnisse scored two goals as St. Thomas rebounded from a 3-0 loss on Friday to beat Northern Michigan on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was St. Thomas' ninth win of the season and eighth in conference play, putting it just one point behind sixth-place Northern Michigan in the standings and a comfortable eight points ahead of Lake Superior State.

Earnisse tucked away a rebound off a Jack Braccini shot to give St. Thomas the early lead in the first period. On his second tally, Earnisse caught Beni Halasz late to the post after the goaltender played the puck behind the boards and the freshman from Apple Valley buried the puck from outside the circle.

Northern Michigan freshman Joey Larson scored late in the second period and Michael Colella tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period. For Larson, it was his ninth of the season, giving him 20 points.

The Wildcats killed off all five penalties and were a perfect 10 of 10 in the series.

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERBOWLING GREEN FALCONSBEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMICHIGAN TECH HUSKIESST. THOMAS TOMMIESNORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATSFERRIS STATE BULLDOGS
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
FDI_2575.JPG
CCHA
CCHA roundup: Seth Fyten's first goals of season put Bowling Green in CCHA title talk
The Falcons pull within four points of conference lead and keep Michigan Tech at bay
February 10, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
110922.S.BP.BSUMHKY Adam Flammang.jpg
CCHA
Battle for playoff positioning tightens in this week's CCHA matchups
With a win and shootout win last week, Ferris State is right on the bumper of Bemidji State, setting up quite a showdown in Big Rapids, Michigan, this weekend.
February 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Tyler Hennen elite 1.jpg
CCHA
Minnesota's leading scorer makes a couple decisions to make him happy, commits to Augustana
Tyler Hennen looks to play at least one season with his older brother, Hayden, with the Vikings. Hennen has 62 goals, 106 points this season for Kittson County Central
February 09, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
64F6C880-776F-4434-96C3-E4DC9E5E393F.jpeg
CCHA
St. Thomas freshman Luc Laylin nabs CCHA's forward of the week
Luc Laylin of the Tommies, along with Defenseman of the Week Andy Carroll, Goaltender of the Week Blake Pietila and Freshman of the Week Joey Larson were this week's honorees.
February 06, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer