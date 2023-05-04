CCHA releases its 2023-24 schedule with newcomer Augustana added to mix
Augustana will play Bowling Green in the first conference series of the season on Oct. 14-15 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Central Collegiate Hockey Association released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday, May 4.
The first conference series of the season will include the CCHA's newest member. Augustana University, which will be playing its inaugural season, will play Bowling Green State at 6:07 p.m. Oct. 14 and 5:07 p.m. Oct. 15 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Augustana has been admitted as the ninth member of the CCHA and will open its new facility (Midco Arena) with a series Jan. 26-27 against Ferris State. The Vikings will play 16 CCHA games in their first two seasons.
Minnesota State, the defending CCHA regular season and playoff champion, has a new head coach in Luke Strand. The Mavericks open conference play on Nov. 10 at Ferris State. The Mavericks renew their in-state rivalry with Bemidji State in a series Nov. 17-18 in Mankato.
Northern Michigan, which finished second in the CCHA tournament, plays MSU on Jan. 26-27 in Mankato.
ADVERTISEMENT
MSU and Michigan Tech, the two CCHA teams that reached the NCAA Division I tournament, play one another for the first time on Nov. 24-25 in Mankato.
The quarterfinals of the CCHA Mason Cup playoffs will begin with a best-of-three series played at the four highest seeds on March 3-8. The semifinals games will be held March 16 at the two highest seeds remaining. The championship game date was not announced, but will take place at the arena of the highest remaining seed.
2023-24 CCHA schedule
Oct. 14
Bowling Green at Augustana
Oct. 15
Bowling Green at Augustana
Oct. 27
Ferris State at Northern Michigan
ADVERTISEMENT
St. Thomas at Bemidji State
Oct. 28
Ferris State at Northern Michigan
St. Thomas at Bemidji State
Nov. 3
Bemidji State at Lake Superior State
Augustana at Michigan Tech
Northern Michigan at St. Thomas
ADVERTISEMENT
Nov. 4
Bemidji State at Lake Superior State
Augustana at Michigan Tech
Northern Michigan at St. Thomas
Nov. 10
Lake Superior at Northern Michigan
Minnesota State at Ferris State
St. Thomas at Bowling Green
ADVERTISEMENT
Michigan Tech at Bemidji State
Nov. 11
Lake Superior at Northern Michigan
Minnesota State at Ferris State
St. Thomas at Bowling Green
Michigan Tech at Bemidji State
Nov. 17
Bowling Green at Lake Superior
ADVERTISEMENT
Ferris State at Michigan Tech
Bemidji State at Minnesota State
Nov. 18
Bowling Green at Lake Superior
Ferris State at Michigan Tech
Bemidji State at Minnesota State
Nov. 24
Northern Michigan at Bowling Green
ADVERTISEMENT
Michigan Tech at Minnesota State
Lake Superior at St. Thomas
Nov. 25
Northern Michigan at Bowling Green
Michigan Tech at Minnesota State
Lake Superior at St. Thomas
Dec. 1
St. Thomas at Ferris State
Minnesota State at Lake Superior State
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech
Augustana at Northern Michigan
Dec. 2
St. Thomas at Ferris State
Minnesota State at Lake Superior State
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech
Augustana at Northern Michigan
Dec. 8
Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech
Ferris State at Bowling Green
St. Thomas at Minnesota State
Lake Superior at Bemidji State
Dec. 9
Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan
Ferris State at Bowling Green
Minnesota State at St. Thomas
Lake Superior at Bemidji State
Dec. 14
Bowling Green at Bemidji State
Dec. 15
Bowling Green at Bemidji State
Dec. 16
Lake Superiors at Ferris State
Jan. 5
Bemidji State at Ferris State
Minnesota State at Augustana
Jan. 6
Bemidji State at Ferris State
Minnesota State at Augustana
Jan. 11
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas
Jan. 12
Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State
Ferris State at Minnesota State
Jan. 13
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas
Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State
Ferris State at Minnesota State
Jan. 19
Lake Superior at Ferris State
Bemidji State at Michigan Tech
St. Thomas at Northern Michigan
Minnesota State at Bowling Green
Jan. 20
Ferris State at Lake Superior State
Bemidji State at Michigan Tech
St. Thomas at Northern Michigan
Minnesota State at Bowling Green
Jan. 26
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior State
Northern Michigan at Minnesota State
Ferris State at Augustana
Jan. 27
Michigan Tech at Lake Superior State
Northern Michigan at Minnesota State
Ferris State at Augustana
Feb. 2
Bowling Green at Ferris State
Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan
Augustana at Bemidji State
Minnesota State at St. Thomas
Feb. 3
Bowling Green at Ferris State
Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech
Augustana at Bemidji State
St. Thomas at Minnesota State
Feb. 9
Minnesota State at Michigan Tech
Bemidji State at Northern Michigan
Lake Superior at Bowling Green
St. Thomas at Augustana
Feb. 10
Minnesota State at Michigan Tech
Bemidji State at Northern Michigan
Lake Superior at Bowling Green
St. Thomas at Augustana
Feb. 15
Ferris State at Bemidji State
Feb. 16
Bowling Green at St. Thomas
Augustana at Lake Superior State
Ferris State at Bemidji State
Feb. 17
Bowling Green at St. Thomas
Augustana at Lake Superior State
Feb. 23
Northern Michigan at Ferris State
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green
Lake Superior at Minnesota State
Bemidji State at St. Thomas
Feb. 24
Northern Michigan at Ferris State
Michigan Tech at Bowling Green
Lake Superior at Minnesota State
Bemidji State at St. Thomas
March 1
Bowling Green at Northern Michigan
St. Thomas at Michigan Tech
Ferris State at Lake Superior State
Minnesota State at Bemidji State
March 2
Bowling Green at Northern Michigan
St. Thomas at Michigan Tech
Minnesota State at Bemidji State
ADVERTISEMENT