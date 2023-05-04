CCHA releases its 2023-24 schedule with newcomer Augustana added to mix

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday, May 4.

The first conference series of the season will include the CCHA's newest member. Augustana University, which will be playing its inaugural season, will play Bowling Green State at 6:07 p.m. Oct. 14 and 5:07 p.m. Oct. 15 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Augustana has been admitted as the ninth member of the CCHA and will open its new facility (Midco Arena) with a series Jan. 26-27 against Ferris State. The Vikings will play 16 CCHA games in their first two seasons.

Minnesota State, the defending CCHA regular season and playoff champion, has a new head coach in Luke Strand. The Mavericks open conference play on Nov. 10 at Ferris State. The Mavericks renew their in-state rivalry with Bemidji State in a series Nov. 17-18 in Mankato.

Northern Michigan, which finished second in the CCHA tournament, plays MSU on Jan. 26-27 in Mankato.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSU and Michigan Tech, the two CCHA teams that reached the NCAA Division I tournament, play one another for the first time on Nov. 24-25 in Mankato.

The quarterfinals of the CCHA Mason Cup playoffs will begin with a best-of-three series played at the four highest seeds on March 3-8. The semifinals games will be held March 16 at the two highest seeds remaining. The championship game date was not announced, but will take place at the arena of the highest remaining seed.

2023-24 CCHA schedule

Oct. 14

Bowling Green at Augustana

Oct. 15

Bowling Green at Augustana

Oct. 27

Ferris State at Northern Michigan

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Thomas at Bemidji State

Oct. 28

Ferris State at Northern Michigan

St. Thomas at Bemidji State

Nov. 3

Bemidji State at Lake Superior State

Augustana at Michigan Tech

Northern Michigan at St. Thomas

ADVERTISEMENT

Nov. 4

Bemidji State at Lake Superior State

Augustana at Michigan Tech

Northern Michigan at St. Thomas

Nov. 10

Lake Superior at Northern Michigan

Minnesota State at Ferris State

St. Thomas at Bowling Green

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan Tech at Bemidji State

Nov. 11

Lake Superior at Northern Michigan

Minnesota State at Ferris State

St. Thomas at Bowling Green

Michigan Tech at Bemidji State

Nov. 17

Bowling Green at Lake Superior

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferris State at Michigan Tech

Bemidji State at Minnesota State

Nov. 18

Bowling Green at Lake Superior

Ferris State at Michigan Tech

Bemidji State at Minnesota State

Nov. 24

Northern Michigan at Bowling Green

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan Tech at Minnesota State

Lake Superior at St. Thomas

Nov. 25

Northern Michigan at Bowling Green

Michigan Tech at Minnesota State

Lake Superior at St. Thomas

Dec. 1

St. Thomas at Ferris State

Minnesota State at Lake Superior State

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech

Augustana at Northern Michigan

Dec. 2

St. Thomas at Ferris State

Minnesota State at Lake Superior State

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech

Augustana at Northern Michigan

Dec. 8

Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech

Ferris State at Bowling Green

St. Thomas at Minnesota State

Lake Superior at Bemidji State

Dec. 9

Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan

Ferris State at Bowling Green

Minnesota State at St. Thomas

Lake Superior at Bemidji State

Dec. 14

Bowling Green at Bemidji State

Dec. 15

Bowling Green at Bemidji State

Dec. 16

Lake Superiors at Ferris State

Jan. 5

Bemidji State at Ferris State

Minnesota State at Augustana

Jan. 6

Bemidji State at Ferris State

Minnesota State at Augustana

Jan. 11

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas

Jan. 12

Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State

Ferris State at Minnesota State

Jan. 13

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas

Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State

Ferris State at Minnesota State

Jan. 19

Lake Superior at Ferris State

Bemidji State at Michigan Tech

St. Thomas at Northern Michigan

Minnesota State at Bowling Green

Jan. 20

Ferris State at Lake Superior State

Bemidji State at Michigan Tech

St. Thomas at Northern Michigan

Minnesota State at Bowling Green

Jan. 26

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior State

Northern Michigan at Minnesota State

Ferris State at Augustana

Jan. 27

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior State

Northern Michigan at Minnesota State

Ferris State at Augustana

Feb. 2

Bowling Green at Ferris State

Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan

Augustana at Bemidji State

Minnesota State at St. Thomas

Feb. 3

Bowling Green at Ferris State

Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech

Augustana at Bemidji State

St. Thomas at Minnesota State

Feb. 9

Minnesota State at Michigan Tech

Bemidji State at Northern Michigan

Lake Superior at Bowling Green

St. Thomas at Augustana

Feb. 10

Minnesota State at Michigan Tech

Bemidji State at Northern Michigan

Lake Superior at Bowling Green

St. Thomas at Augustana

Feb. 15

Ferris State at Bemidji State

Feb. 16

Bowling Green at St. Thomas

Augustana at Lake Superior State

Ferris State at Bemidji State

Feb. 17

Bowling Green at St. Thomas

Augustana at Lake Superior State

Feb. 23

Northern Michigan at Ferris State

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green

Lake Superior at Minnesota State

Bemidji State at St. Thomas

Feb. 24

Northern Michigan at Ferris State

Michigan Tech at Bowling Green

Lake Superior at Minnesota State

Bemidji State at St. Thomas

March 1

Bowling Green at Northern Michigan

St. Thomas at Michigan Tech

Ferris State at Lake Superior State

Minnesota State at Bemidji State

March 2

Bowling Green at Northern Michigan

St. Thomas at Michigan Tech

Minnesota State at Bemidji State