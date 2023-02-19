Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

CCHA recap: Minnesota State musters just a point in OT loss as Northern Michigan fills the net once again

Bemidji State holds onto fourth place in standings as final weekend approaches

022223.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after a 2-1 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
February 18, 2023 09:43 PM

Kyle Looft scored his fourth goal of the season, giving Bemidji State a 2-1 overtime win Saturday against No. 13 Minnesota State and keeping Michigan Tech within a win of the Mavericks heading into their series next weekend in Mankato.

With Minnesota State’s David Silye, who leads the CCHA with 20 goals, serving a holding penalty, Looft’s goal came just 11 seconds before it was set to expire in the extra frame.

The Beavers held the Mavericks to 18 shots on goal, including just three in the first and third periods. The last time Minnesota State was held to fewer shots on goal was Oct. 15 against Minnesota Duluth, but the Mavericks came away with a 2-1 win on 17 SOG.

CCHA showdown set

With one point Saturday, the Mavericks own a two-point lead over Michigan Tech, which was idle. Those two teams meet in Mankato next weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth-place Beavers, meanwhile, own a three-point lead for home ice over Northern Michigan and Ferris State.

By virtue of Northern Michigan's sweep, third-place Bowling Green locked up home ice for the CCHA playoffs.

Next weekend Ferris State hosts Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan is at Bowling Green and Bemidji State travels to St. Thomas.

Spreading the wealth

Northern Michigan once again routed Ferris State on Saturday, this time 8-3, after pouring in nine goals in Friday night’s contest. Out of the 17 goals, a dozen Wildcats scored, including first-of-the-year goals by senior defenseman Tanner Vescio, junior forward Rylan Van Unen, senior defenseman Colby Enns and junior forward Jett Jungels.

Van Unen scored his second goal of the season on Saturday, a second-period tally that put Northern Michigan up 5-1.

Having fun was something Wildcats head coach stressed all week, including having his players play a modified game of charades this week to loosen the tension. It worked.

"It's hard as a coach when you're on either side of that game," Potulny said after Saturday's win. "You know you're not sure how to play your guys and you're not sure ... but for a player, there's there's nothing more fun than being able to generate offense. Playing fast. You know, special teams were great."

Andre Ghantous finished with a three-goal weekend for the Wildcats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Power on the power play

Northern Michigan took advantage of six power-play opportunities to score four times on Saturday. Ferris State’s Travis Shoudy’s second goal of the season early in the first period was the Bulldogs’ only power-play goal in five chances.

Tensions ran high late in the game as Ferris State’s Zach Faremouth and Mitch Deelstra and Northern Michigan’s Alex Frye received roughing penalties at the horn.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
ccha_press_release_image_1920.jpg
CCHA
Record-tying night for Joey Larson and CCHA lead switches hands again
Freshman ties conference record for fastest two goals by one player.
February 17, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
_W5D0052
CCHA
Mavericks-Beavers series among key matchups in CCHA this weekend
No. 13 Minnesota State looks to regain conference's top spot on the road against in-state rival Bemidji State
February 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
110222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State freshman again among CCHA's weekly award winners
At this rate, they might name the Rookie of the Week award after Lleyton Roed
February 14, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
FDI_2408.JPG
CCHA
CCHA roundup: Michigan Tech rebounds to take CCHA lead, Beavers flip spots again
Kyle Kukkonen scores four goals in weekend series as Huskies jump over idle Minnesota State.
February 11, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
FDI_2575.JPG
CCHA
CCHA roundup: Seth Fyten's first goals of season put Bowling Green in CCHA title talk
The Falcons pull within four points of conference lead and keep Michigan Tech at bay
February 10, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
110922.S.BP.BSUMHKY Adam Flammang.jpg
CCHA
Battle for playoff positioning tightens in this week's CCHA matchups
With a win and shootout win last week, Ferris State is right on the bumper of Bemidji State, setting up quite a showdown in Big Rapids, Michigan, this weekend.
February 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Tyler Hennen elite 1.jpg
CCHA
Minnesota's leading scorer makes a couple decisions to make him happy, commits to Augustana
Tyler Hennen looks to play at least one season with his older brother, Hayden, with the Vikings. Hennen has 62 goals, 106 points this season for Kittson County Central
February 09, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
64F6C880-776F-4434-96C3-E4DC9E5E393F.jpeg
CCHA
St. Thomas freshman Luc Laylin nabs CCHA's forward of the week
Luc Laylin of the Tommies, along with Defenseman of the Week Andy Carroll, Goaltender of the Week Blake Pietila and Freshman of the Week Joey Larson were this week's honorees.
February 06, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
7E941C5D-C7C3-4F0C-B54F-414B5F8216B8.jpeg
CCHA
Different start, different outcome as No. 13 Minnesota State rebounds against St. Thomas
The win was also important because it kept Mankato in first place in the CCHA, just one point ahead of Michigan Tech as the season enters its final stretch.
February 04, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Puck drop.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State rallies on Make-A-Wish Night, but late goals come up short
Saturday’s game proved to be a tantalizing yet ultimately disappointing affair for the Beavers. But the night was about much more than just the matchup on the ice.
February 04, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock

Been a long time ...

St. Thomas senior defenseman Trevor Zins scored his first game-winning goal in 365 days and freshman goaltender Aaron Trotter denied 11 shots in the third period in the Tommies 2-1 win Saturday over Lake Superior State. On Friday, the Lakers won by that same score.

Zin’s tally, which came early in the third period to give the Tommies a 2-0 lead, was the first power-play goal for St. Thomas in five games and 16 opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For Trevor Zins, he made a great shot and it was a great set up by Luc Laylin,” St. Thomas coach Rico Blasi said. “Finally our power play scored, hopefully that relaxes them a little bit.”

Freshman Lucas Wahlin, who missed the last 10 games due to injury, scored for the first time since Oct. 29.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Adam Flammang.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State battles No. 12 MTU in Serratore’s 800th game, but Huskies hold on
“800 games, that’s one thing you do know – you know exactly what to expect,” Tom Serratore said. “... This is what it’s going to be like for the next month."
February 03, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
UST Alaska 10 8 22 F211C139-C91E-45E3-967F-65838C368B96.jpeg
CCHA
Mack Byers plays hero as St. Thomas stuns Mavericks in OT
It was St. Thomas’ first victory over Minnesota State since the 1996-97 season when MSU was a first-year Division I program and D-I was just a pipe dream for the D-III Tommies.
February 03, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Shane Frederick / Special to The Rink Live
Minnesota Duluth plays Michigan Tech in regional semifinal game in Loveland
CCHA
CCHA notebook: Blake Pietila's sizzling play has Michigan Tech coach believing Hobey, league MVP are possible
“There’s no player in the country more valuable than Blake is to our team,” said Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan.
February 03, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
IMG-6303.jpeg
CCHA
Wayzata goalie's extensive pregame routines, consistent puck-stopping earn him a future spot with Tommies
The hours leading up to a game are quite a process for Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann, but his ability to stop pucks has attracted plenty of college interest, and he committed to St. Thomas this week.
February 02, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers