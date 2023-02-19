CCHA recap: Minnesota State musters just a point in OT loss as Northern Michigan fills the net once again

Kyle Looft scored his fourth goal of the season, giving Bemidji State a 2-1 overtime win Saturday against No. 13 Minnesota State and keeping Michigan Tech within a win of the Mavericks heading into their series next weekend in Mankato.

With Minnesota State’s David Silye, who leads the CCHA with 20 goals, serving a holding penalty, Looft’s goal came just 11 seconds before it was set to expire in the extra frame.

The Beavers held the Mavericks to 18 shots on goal, including just three in the first and third periods. The last time Minnesota State was held to fewer shots on goal was Oct. 15 against Minnesota Duluth, but the Mavericks came away with a 2-1 win on 17 SOG.

For the second time this year, Kyle Looft send @BSUBeaversMHKY past No. 13 Minnesota State in overtime!



CCHA showdown set

With one point Saturday, the Mavericks own a two-point lead over Michigan Tech, which was idle. Those two teams meet in Mankato next weekend.

The fourth-place Beavers, meanwhile, own a three-point lead for home ice over Northern Michigan and Ferris State.

By virtue of Northern Michigan's sweep, third-place Bowling Green locked up home ice for the CCHA playoffs.

Next weekend Ferris State hosts Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan is at Bowling Green and Bemidji State travels to St. Thomas.

Spreading the wealth

Northern Michigan once again routed Ferris State on Saturday, this time 8-3, after pouring in nine goals in Friday night’s contest. Out of the 17 goals, a dozen Wildcats scored, including first-of-the-year goals by senior defenseman Tanner Vescio, junior forward Rylan Van Unen, senior defenseman Colby Enns and junior forward Jett Jungels.

Van Unen scored his second goal of the season on Saturday, a second-period tally that put Northern Michigan up 5-1.

Having fun was something Wildcats head coach stressed all week, including having his players play a modified game of charades this week to loosen the tension. It worked.

"It's hard as a coach when you're on either side of that game," Potulny said after Saturday's win. "You know you're not sure how to play your guys and you're not sure ... but for a player, there's there's nothing more fun than being able to generate offense. Playing fast. You know, special teams were great."

Andre Ghantous finished with a three-goal weekend for the Wildcats.

Power on the power play

Northern Michigan took advantage of six power-play opportunities to score four times on Saturday. Ferris State’s Travis Shoudy’s second goal of the season early in the first period was the Bulldogs’ only power-play goal in five chances.

Tensions ran high late in the game as Ferris State’s Zach Faremouth and Mitch Deelstra and Northern Michigan’s Alex Frye received roughing penalties at the horn.

Been a long time ...

St. Thomas senior defenseman Trevor Zins scored his first game-winning goal in 365 days and freshman goaltender Aaron Trotter denied 11 shots in the third period in the Tommies 2-1 win Saturday over Lake Superior State. On Friday, the Lakers won by that same score.

Zin’s tally, which came early in the third period to give the Tommies a 2-0 lead, was the first power-play goal for St. Thomas in five games and 16 opportunities.

"For Trevor Zins, he made a great shot and it was a great set up by Luc Laylin,” St. Thomas coach Rico Blasi said. “Finally our power play scored, hopefully that relaxes them a little bit.”

Freshman Lucas Wahlin, who missed the last 10 games due to injury, scored for the first time since Oct. 29.