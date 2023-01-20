ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

CCHA Notebook: Is Minnesota State back on track?

Mavericks coach Mike Hastings talks about his team's resolve after the holiday break and a look at the goaltenders on the Mike Richter Award watch list.

Mike Hastings Minnesota State.jpg
“You know, one thing that this group's done a really good job of, from the time that they left campus after we were swept by Bemidji, is turning the page and just moving on to the next,” says Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings, shown here in back left.
Maggi Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
By Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
January 19, 2023 07:15 PM
Share

Minnesota State did not finish 2022 on a particularly high note.

The Mavericks were swept at home not once but twice in the month of December – the first time at the hands of Ferris State and the second against instate rivals Bemidji State.

It left MSU in something of an odd position: They found themselves not in first or even second place in the CCHA standings at the holiday break but in third, behind both the Beavers and Michigan Tech.

Men's College
Check out The Rink Live's college hockey standings
January 02, 2022 02:21 PM

Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings said that although his squad was somewhat dejected following the two losses to Bemidji, they didn’t leave Mankato sulking.

“You know, one thing that this group's done a really good job of, from the time that they left campus after we were swept by Bemidji, is turning the page and just moving on to the next,” Hastings said during his weekly media conference on Wednesday afternoon. “They did a good job at managing their time away from home. They came back in really good shape and a really good attitude, and the energy has been good for the two weeks that we've been together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s been evident in how the Mavericks (14-9-1, 9-6-1 CCHA) have played upon return, going on the road and sweeping Northern Michigan and Arizona State on back-to-back weekends. MSU is now undefeated in its past seven games on the road and has tons of confidence as they return home this weekend for the first time since the BSU series. They’ll face eighth-place Lake Superior State.

“I definitely think there is confidence flowing and anytime you can get two sweeps on the road, it's huge,” MSU senior forward Cade Borchardt said. “I think the break was nice for us just to kind of get a little reset.”

0L6A6764
Minnesota State forward Cade Borchardt (28) has seen his goal-scoring drop this season, but says of his teammates: "Those guys have been trying. You know, their intentions have been in the right direction; they just got off to a little bit of a slow start."
Jason Wachter/The Rink Live

Borchardt was one of the many Mavericks who seemed to have benefitted from the break. He scored one of MSU’s five goals in Saturday’s 5-0 shutout against Arizona State. The Burnsville, Minnesota, native has scored just three goals this season after netting 15 a season ago. Hastings noted that while it seems to have taken some time for some of the Mavericks’ senior leaders to find their scoring touch, they appear to be turning a corner.

“Those guys have been trying. You know, their intentions have been in the right direction; they just got off to a little bit of a slow start,” he said. “Maybe some expectations from themselves being a little too high or maybe the shared responsibility of being a part of a leadership group after the group that walked out the door, but I can tell you right now they've their their attitudes and the work ethic has been good from the beginning of the year and it's nice to see them be rewarded.”

Hastings went on to name check a few other players who seem to be heating up. Brendan Furry, who had been on a 12-game goal-scoring drought, finally ended it in the second game against NMU, scoring twice and adding an assist. He notched a goal and assist in each of MSU’s games against the Sun Devils a week later. Ryan Sandelin also scored twice against ASU and once against Northern Michigan.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
2023_0111 - Hockey_Final_V3.jpg
CCHA
'It's a game-changer': Record $75 million gift makes on-campus St. Thomas hockey, hoops facility a reality
The largest gift ever given to a Minnesota university means the new 4,000-seat Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will likely open on the St. Thomas campus in time for the 2025-26 college hockey season.
January 17, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Mattias Sholl named to Mike Richter Award Watch List for top goalie
Bemidji State's sophomore goaltender was named to the Hockey Commissioners Association’s 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List, putting him on the radar for top netminder in Division I.
January 12, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Perrault2.jpg
CCHA
Son of former Bowling Green All-American commits to Augustana
Physical defenseman Ethan Perrault, a 19-year-old from Ohio, will play for Vikings next season
January 10, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
110222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State forward Lleyton Roed named CCHA Rookie of the Week for 2nd time
Roed recorded two assists in Bemidji State’s weekend nonconference series against Minnesota Duluth to lead all conference freshmen in points.
January 09, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Kaden Pickering.jpg
CCHA
Kaden Pickering's tip gives Beavers lead, but UMD steals tie with late goal
“It was a tight hockey game,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “There wasn’t any easy ice. And I thought their battle level, their compete level was the best that we’ve seen this year.”
January 06, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Will Zmolek.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Mattias Sholl, Will Zmolek named CCHA Players of the Month
December continues to bear fruit for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team, as Mattias Sholl and Will Zmolek were named CCHA Players of the Month for the final month of 2022.
January 04, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
13.JPG
CCHA
Ferris State's Mitchel Deelstra, Bowling Green's Christian Stoever among players honored by CCHA
The four-point effort by Mitchel Deelstra, a junior from Wallace, Ontario, helped lead Ferris State to the Great Lakes Invitational championship.
January 03, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
untitled-02760.jpg
CCHA
Newest Tommies commit is a big body who will squeeze through the active Steinbach to St. Thomas pipeline
Long before he headed north for junior hockey in Manitoba, good-sized forward Nick Mikan was on the St. Thomas radar.
December 22, 2022 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl DUPLICATE.jpg
CCHA
Beavers, Huskies lead a logjam of teams in the CCHA standings race
Bemidji State and Michigan Tech are tied for first place in the standings with 25 league points. Minnesota State and Bowling Green lurk just behind.
December 22, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
CCHA
Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report

“Right now Ryan Sandlin's consistent day in and day out in practice and into the weekends, and Brendan Furry's been our best player since our first practice back after the break,” Hastings said. “You're seeing some secondary scoring from some other guys like Adam Eisele, Christian Fitzgerald… it was really good to see [Cade Borchardt] get the monkey off his back on Saturday, too.”

Those veterans heating up also seems to have coincided with the Mavericks moving up both the standings and the Pairwise ratings .

Thanks to results elsewhere last weekend, MSU is now in second in the CCHA standings, five points behind Bowling Green with two games-in-hand. Their sweep of Arizona State also really helped their in the NCAA at-large bid chances: They went up from No. 20 to No. 15, making their past to an at-large bid just a little easier (but by no means a guarantee).

ADVERTISEMENT

011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Mattias Sholl (30) makes a save during the second period against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Five CCHA goalies on Richter Watch List

Five CCHA players have been selected to be on the “Watch List” for the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the NCAA’s top goaltender. These include: Noah Giesbrecht (Ferris State), Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan), Blake Pietila (Michigan Tech), Mattias Sholl (Bemidji State) and Christian Stoever (Bowling Green). In all there are 41 names on the list.

Sholl (2.01) leads the conference in goals-against average and is ranked No. 10 in the country, while Pietila (.924) is on top in save percentage. Pietila is tied with three players for No. 8 nationally, while Sholl and Giesbrecht (.923) are tied with two others for 11th.

A committee of voters will narrow the list down to approximately 15 finalists within the few three weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four.

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERMINNESOTA STATE MAVERICKS
What to read next
college men play hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs power play, once given a chance, strikes twice in victory over Bemidji State
The Beavers went four-plus periods without being called for a penalty in the series. UMD made BSU pay once the Beavers were sent to the penalty box.
January 07, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DNT 010623 - Celebration.jpg
NCHC
Wyatt Kaiser's late goal gives Bulldogs a 1-1 overtime tie in series opener with Bemidji State
The late extra-attacker goal by Wyatt Kaiser brought the Bulldogs back after Bemidji State took a 1-0 lead early in the third period.
January 06, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
010423.S.BP.BSUMHKY Beavers.jpg
BIG 10
No. 1 Minnesota edges Bemidji State with late goal in festive, sold-out exhibition
“It was a fun game,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “It was fun playing Minnesota. I thought it was great entertainment for our fans."
December 31, 2022 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
20221211-5X3A4571.png
CCHA
Missing Minnesota's outdoor rinks, New Mexico standout commits to a homecoming with St. Thomas
While missing his native Minnesota, New Mexico Ice Wolves center JD Metz likes to wake up without a minus sign on the thermometer. He will return to the cold county next season with St. Thomas.
December 21, 2022 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers