Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

CCHA names Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila player of year, Joe Shawhan as coach of year

Pietila has a nation-leading 10 shutouts this year as Tech awaits NCAA at-large berth.

C9E37898-DFB9-463D-9493-EB651C27F42A.jpeg
St. Thomas' Luke Manning and Michigan Tech's Michael Karow chase the puck toward the boards in front of Huskies goalie Blake Pietila during a game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 2:09 PM

Michigan Tech, a team that is awaiting its fate to in the NCAA tournament, landed its goaltender and coach as the CCHA’s best on Thursday.

Senior goaltender Blake Pietila was named the CCHA player of the year and his coach Joe Shawhan was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Pietila, of Howell, Michigan, recorded a 23-10-3 record this season with a nation-leading 10 shutouts. Named the conference’s goaltender of the year earlier this week, he carries a 1.99 goals-against-average and a .929 save percentage.

“This year more than any, the credit for the success of our team is an incredible goaltender,” Shawhan said before last week’s playoff loss to Northern Michigan. “That’s not a national secret.”

Michigan Tech has had four other players win the conference player of the year award, the last was Alex Petan in 2015-16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pietila is a top-three finalist for the Mike Richter Award, given to the nation's top goaltender, and a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker.

Tech’s Shawhan named COY

Shawhan and the Huskies were picked fifth in the CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll and finished second in the league standings with a 15-7-4 record — only two points out of first place.

Shawhan had his team battling for a MacNaughton Cup title down to the final game against Minnesota State.

Perhaps a reason for Shawhan’s doubt early on was the fact Tech lost three of its top-five scorers from a year ago, but he's received major contributions from junior Ryland Mosley (team-high 31 points), freshman Kyle Kukkonen (team-high 18 goals) and two senior forwards in Logan Pietila (11-11-22) and Parker Saretsky (7-13-20). Plus 12 of his players are in double-digits in points.

MORE CCHA COVERAGE:
18 edited.jpg
CCHA
CCHA notebook: Players of the year, tourney possibilities and looking back at the lost 2019-2020 season
Northern Michigan faces a must-win situation, head coach Grant Potulny explains "the process" and Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings previews the upcoming matchup
March 15, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
221008_MSU_MHOC_vs_Gophers_P3_MansoorA_1.JPG
CCHA
Minnesota State's Silye, Livingstone among players named to all-CCHA teams
CCHA to name individual awards later this week.
March 14, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
11.jpeg
CCHA
Minnesota State trio, Northern Michigan's Beni Halasz earn weekly CCHA honors
Minnesota State senior Brendan Furry (Toledo, Ohio) was named forward of the week.
March 13, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
9.jpeg
CCHA
Defending Mason Cup champ Minnesota State gets another crack at title, beats Ferris State
The top-seeded Mavericks scored two quick goals in a span of 30 seconds at the end of the first period to get the sellout crowd back into the game and didn’t look back.
March 11, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
FDI_1158.JPG
CCHA
Beni Halasz shuts out Michigan Tech as Northern Michigan rolls into Mason Cup title game
Wildcats will play for playoff championship and an automatic berth into NCAA tournament next weekend.
March 11, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
0L6A5026
CCHA
Rico Unplugged: St. Thomas coach reflects on Year 2 in Division I and the possibilities to come
For a team that made the leap from Division III to D-I a year ago, Year 2 is highlighted by improved play and news of a new arena for the Tommies.
March 10, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
Mavericks vs Michigan Tech 022423-1-7.JPG
CCHA
Ferris State hopes to continue upset run against Minnesota State in CCHA semifinals
The Bulldogs, the sixth-seeded team in the Mason Cup playoffs, face the defending champion Mavericks on Saturday.
March 10, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
B29Y2813.JPG
CCHA
Michigan Tech preparing for confident, red-hot Northern Michigan in CCHA semifinals
Wildcats head coach Grant Potulny says keeping emotions in check after the whistle will be important against Huskies.
March 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
0L6A6574
CCHA
Minnesota State finds its groove with Keenan Rancier's turnaround in net
Sophomore goaltender has been stellar as Mavericks prepare to host Ferris State in Mason Cup semifinal
March 09, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
B29Y2983.JPG
CCHA
Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila among three Mike Richter Award finalists
Yaniv Perets of Quinnipiac and last season's recipient Devon Levi of Northeastern also vie for top goaltender honor.
March 09, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

Ranked as high as 10th in the country this season, it was Michigan Tech’s highest climb since April 2015.

He won his 100th career game against Bowling Green on Nov. 4 and climbed into the second slot in all-time wins as a coach at Tech on March 4 when the team beat St. Thomas in the Mason Cup playoffs.

The Huskies are 24-10-4 overall this season. Shawhan looks to lead Tech into his third national tournament appearance and second in a row. John MacInnes is the only other coach in program history to have taken the team to three NCAA tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the Huskies finished 21-13-2 overall, 16-8-2 CCHA.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
Jeff Hutchinson skating.jpg
CCHA
New Mexico captain joins teammate as committed player to Augustana
Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson is in his third season with the Ice Wolves and has added another dimension to his game this season.
March 08, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
12.JPG
CCHA
Two Michigan Tech players among CCHA weekly award winners
Minnesota State’s Christian Fitzgerald and Ferris State goaltender Noah Giesbrecht play vital roles in their team's advancement to Mason Cup semifinals.
March 06, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
B29Y2993.JPG
CCHA
Saturday sweeps in CCHA playoffs as overtime decides two contests
One-goal games, including two overtime contests, earned four teams Mason Cup quarterfinal series wins
March 04, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Image (1).jpeg
CCHA
Northern Michigan retains scoring binge as most top teams prevail in CCHA quarterfinal openers
Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila slams door for 10th time this season while Minnesota State comes out firing in Friday night's matchups
March 03, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT