CCHA names Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila player of year, Joe Shawhan as coach of year

Michigan Tech, a team that is awaiting its fate to in the NCAA tournament, landed its goaltender and coach as the CCHA’s best on Thursday.

Senior goaltender Blake Pietila was named the CCHA player of the year and his coach Joe Shawhan was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Pietila, of Howell, Michigan, recorded a 23-10-3 record this season with a nation-leading 10 shutouts. Named the conference’s goaltender of the year earlier this week, he carries a 1.99 goals-against-average and a .929 save percentage.

“This year more than any, the credit for the success of our team is an incredible goaltender,” Shawhan said before last week’s playoff loss to Northern Michigan. “That’s not a national secret.”

Michigan Tech has had four other players win the conference player of the year award, the last was Alex Petan in 2015-16.

Pietila is a top-three finalist for the Mike Richter Award, given to the nation's top goaltender, and a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker.

Tech’s Shawhan named COY

Shawhan and the Huskies were picked fifth in the CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll and finished second in the league standings with a 15-7-4 record — only two points out of first place.

Shawhan had his team battling for a MacNaughton Cup title down to the final game against Minnesota State.

Perhaps a reason for Shawhan’s doubt early on was the fact Tech lost three of its top-five scorers from a year ago, but he's received major contributions from junior Ryland Mosley (team-high 31 points), freshman Kyle Kukkonen (team-high 18 goals) and two senior forwards in Logan Pietila (11-11-22) and Parker Saretsky (7-13-20). Plus 12 of his players are in double-digits in points.

Ranked as high as 10th in the country this season, it was Michigan Tech’s highest climb since April 2015.

He won his 100th career game against Bowling Green on Nov. 4 and climbed into the second slot in all-time wins as a coach at Tech on March 4 when the team beat St. Thomas in the Mason Cup playoffs.

The Huskies are 24-10-4 overall this season. Shawhan looks to lead Tech into his third national tournament appearance and second in a row. John MacInnes is the only other coach in program history to have taken the team to three NCAA tournaments.

Last year, the Huskies finished 21-13-2 overall, 16-8-2 CCHA.

