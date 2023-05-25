CCHA names Marco Hunt as new director of officiating

DEEPHAVEN, Minn. — Veteran referee Marco Hunt, who has spent the last seven years as the primary assistant to the supervisor of officials in the Big Ten Conference, has been named the CCHA's director of officiating, the league announced Thursday.

“Marco was an outstanding referee who officiated in numerous WCHA Final Fives, NCAA Regionals and Frozen Fours,” said CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia in a statement. “He understands what is required to be an elite official and will be able to teach and share that knowledge with our current and future officials. I look forward to Marco joining our CCHA staff and assisting him as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

The Woodbury, Minnesota, native Hunt replaces Kevin Langseth, who is stepping down at the end of May.

Hunt officiated Division III games from 1994 to 2008, including national championship games in 2006 and 2008. He played four seasons at Bemidji State in the 1980s and earned his MBA there in 1990.

“I am thrilled and excited to begin this new venture in my officiating life,” Hunt said. “The future of the CCHA is very bright and I am honored to be a part of it and to have a chance to grow with it. My goal to assist the conference in taking an already talented group and help mold it into one of the best officiating staffs in the county.”