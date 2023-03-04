Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Brett Thorne was the hero as Michigan Tech beats St. Thomas

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:10 PM

Michigan Tech won at home against St. Thomas. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Brett Thorne scored the goal and delivered the win for Michigan Tech.

Michigan Tech's Brett Thorne scored the game-winning goal.

The Huskies first took the lead in the middle of the third period, with a goal from Brett Thorne, assisted by Jed Pietila and Kyle Kukkonen .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
