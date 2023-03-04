Brett Thorne was the hero as Michigan Tech beats St. Thomas

Michigan Tech won at home against St. Thomas. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. Brett Thorne scored the goal and delivered the win for Michigan Tech.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.