Men's College CCHA

Brett Meerman brings production, flair to Augustana

Center was second in the Alberta Junior Hockey League in assists and points last season playing for the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

Brett Meerman 2.jpg
Brett Meerman played for his hometown team, the Blackfalds Bulldogs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League each of the last two seasons.
Contributed
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:48 AM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — If you are looking for production and a hockey player with some flair, you might want to check out Augustana University freshman Brett Meerman in the fall.

Meerman is a 21-year-old center from Blackfalds, Alberta, and he was second in the Alberta Junior Hockey League in both assists and points.

"He's going to be one, if you want to mic somebody up, he's your guy," Vikings head coach Garrett Raboin said. "He's always on and there's a flair with him and a personality. There's going to be energy around him wherever he's at."

Meerman committed to the Vikings in October as he was on his way to his best season of junior hockey. He finished the season with 30 goals and 94 points in 60 games and helped the Blackfalds Bulldogs reach the AJHL South Division championship series in their second season as a junior hockey team.

"He's a point producer," Raboin said of Meerman, who was Blackfalds captain each of the last two seasons. "His sense and creativity is his gift. As he adjusts to the speed of college hockey, we're excited to see if he can continue to do things with the puck that he's been able to do in the past.

"In recruiting, one of the things you look at is track record. He's scored at every level and he's probably more of a pass-first playmaker. He likes to slow down the play. He sees the game from above the rink."

Meerman played four seasons of hockey in the AJHL. His first two seasons, he played for the Grande Prairie Storm before returning to his hometown the last two seasons.

He plans to major in psychology at Augustana.

Brett Meerman

Position: Forward
Age: 21
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 177
Hometown: Blackfalds, Alberta
Last season: In the AJHL, he was second in the league in assists (64), second in points (94), fourth in power-play assists (31), sixth in power-play goals (14) and tied for ninth in goals (30) in 60 regular season games for the Blackfalds Bulldogs. In the playoffs, he tied for seventh in assists (9) and tied for ninth in points (15) in 16 games. He was the Bulldogs captain for two seasons. He also played two seasons in the AJHL for the Grande Prairie Storm. In his four AJHL seasons, he had 67 goals, 190 points and 58 penalty minutes in 181 regular season games and eight goals, 21 points and 14 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games.
Before juniors: He played AAA hockey for the Red Deer Chiefs and in two seasons with the Under-18 team, he had 24 goals, 70 points and 14 penalty minutes in 65 regular season games. In nine playoff games for the U18 team, he had five goals and 10 points in nine games.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
