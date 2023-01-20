Bowling Green's winning run ended after game against St. Thomas

Bowling Green's run of five straight wins ended on the road against St. Thomas. Thursday's game finished 4-2.

The visiting Falcons started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Max Coyle scoring in the first minute, assisted by Austen Swankler and Zach Vinnell .

Luc Laylin scored late into the second period.

Falcons' Taylor Schneider tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Nathan Burke and Ben Wozney assisted.

The Tommies tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Mack Byers found the back of the net, assisted by Ryan O'Neill and Trevor Ledonne .

Mack Byers took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Jake Braccini .

The Tommies increased the lead to 4-2 with 15 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Josh Eernisse , assisted by Mack Byers.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday at 7:07 p.m. CST.