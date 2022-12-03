Bowling Green wins on the road against Lake Superior State

Bowling Green won the road game against Lake Superior State 7-4 on Friday.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Falcons.

The Falcons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-4 going in to the second break.

Ethan Scardina increased the lead to 7-4 halfway through the third period, assisted by Dalton Norris and Austen Swankler .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.