Bowling Green wins on the road against Lake Superior State
Bowling Green won the road game against Lake Superior State 7-4 on Friday.
The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Falcons.
The Falcons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-4 going in to the second break.
Ethan Scardina increased the lead to 7-4 halfway through the third period, assisted by Dalton Norris and Austen Swankler .
Next up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.