Men's College | CCHA

Bowling Green wins on the road against Lake Superior State

Bowling Green won the road game against Lake Superior State 7-4 on Friday.

December 02, 2022 10:21 PM
The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Falcons.

The Falcons scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-4 going in to the second break.

Ethan Scardina increased the lead to 7-4 halfway through the third period, assisted by Dalton Norris and Austen Swankler .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.