Bowling Green wins at home against Lake Superior State

Bowling Green won when it visited Lake Superior State on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The Falcons opened strong, right after the puck drop with Ethan Scardina scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ryan O'Hara and Austen Swankler .

The Falcons' Nathan Burke increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Zach Vinnell .

Quinn Emerson scored early into the second period.

Lakers' Harrison Roy tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Louis Boudon and Jacob Bengtsson assisted.

Ben Wozney increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Austen Swankler and Ryan O'Hara.

Harrison Roy narrowed the gap to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Brandon Puricelli and Jacob Bengtsson.

The Falcons increased the lead to 5-2 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Zach Vinnell.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. CST.