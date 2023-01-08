Bowling Green in strong shape as it beat Lake Superior State
Bowling Green's difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played Lake Superior State at home on Saturday, it secured yet another victory. The final result was 5-3, meaning that BGSU now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.
The Falcons took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Evan Dougherty . Austen Swankler and Ben Wozney assisted.
Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Falcons led 4-2 going in to the third period.
The Lakers' Jared Kucharek narrowed the gap again, assisted by Arvid Henrikson and Jacob Bengtsson at 16:52 into the third period.
The Falcons increased the lead to 5-3 with one second remaining of the third period after a goal from Austen Swankler, assisted by Max Coyle and Ryan O'Hara .
Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Falcons hosts BSU at 6:07 p.m. CST and the Lakers welcomes Ferris State at 6:07 p.m. CST.