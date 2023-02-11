Bowling Green beats Michigan Tech – Fyten scores 2
Bowling Green beat hosting Michigan Tech 5-2 on Friday.
The Falcons took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nathan Burke . Hunter Lellig and Alex Barber assisted.
The Huskies tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Kyle Kukkonen late into the first, assisted by Chris Lipe .
The Falcons took the lead early in the second period when Seth Fyten beat the goalie, assisted by Adam Pitters and Ethan Scardina .
The Falcons made it 3-1 with a goal from Seth Fyten.
Ryan O'Hara increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Ethan Scardina and Chase Gresock .
Alex Barber increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Taylor Schneider and Anton Malmstrom .
The Huskies narrowed the gap to 5-2 with 01.55 remaining of the third period after a goal from Kyle Kukkonen, assisted by Jed Pietila and Brett Thorne .
Coming up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 4:07 p.m. CST.