Bowling Green beats Michigan Tech – Fyten scores 2

Bowling Green beat hosting Michigan Tech 5-2 on Friday.

The Falcons took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nathan Burke . Hunter Lellig and Alex Barber assisted.

The Huskies tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Kyle Kukkonen late into the first, assisted by Chris Lipe .

The Falcons took the lead early in the second period when Seth Fyten beat the goalie, assisted by Adam Pitters and Ethan Scardina .

The Falcons made it 3-1 with a goal from Seth Fyten.

Ryan O'Hara increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Ethan Scardina and Chase Gresock .

Alex Barber increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Taylor Schneider and Anton Malmstrom .

The Huskies narrowed the gap to 5-2 with 01.55 remaining of the third period after a goal from Kyle Kukkonen, assisted by Jed Pietila and Brett Thorne .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4:07 p.m. CST.