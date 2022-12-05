Bowling Green beat Lake Superior State

Bowling Green won its road game against Lake Superior State on Saturday, ending 5-1.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nathan Burke . Austen Swankler and Chase Gresock assisted.

Alex Barber scored early into the second period, assisted by Adam Pitters .

Late, the Lakers' Connor Milburn scored a goal, assisted by Logan Jenuwine and Jack Jeffers , making the score 2-1.

The Falcons increased the lead to 3-1, after only three seconds into the third period when Taylor Schneider beat the goalie, assisted by Alex Barber and Chase Gresock.

The Falcons increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Ryan O'Hara netted one, assisted by Austen Swankler and Chase Gresock.

Dalton Norris increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Austen Swankler and Ben Wozney .

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Lakers will host the Beavers at 7:07 p.m. CST, and the Falcons will visit the Mavericks at 6:07 p.m. CST.