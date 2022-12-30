Bohlinger scores 2 in Massachusetts' win over Lake Superior State

Massachusetts bested hosting Lake Superior State 4-1 on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Minutemen took the lead when Michael Cameron scored the first goal assisted by Aaron Bohlinger and Cole O'Hara .

Five minutes into the period, Aaron Bohlinger scored a goal, assisted by Michael Cameron and Cole O'Hara, making the score 2-0.

The Lakers made it 2-1 with a goal from Brandon Puricelli .

Minutemen's Aaron Bohlinger tallied a goal as he scored again, midway through, making the score 3-1. Lucas Mercuri assisted.

The Minutemen increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Taylor Makar scored. The 4-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Lakers plays BGSU away on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST. The Minutemen will face Brown at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.