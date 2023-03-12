Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Beni Halasz shuts out Michigan Tech as Northern Michigan rolls into Mason Cup title game

Wildcats will play for playoff championship and an automatic berth into NCAA tournament next weekend.

Northern-Michigan-University-Wildcats-logo
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
March 11, 2023 07:51 PM

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Don’t doubt Grant Potulny. His premonition this week was spot on.

Saying in his press availability, “Sometimes you get a gut feeling that you’re going to play great, I think we’re gonna play great.”

They did.

With goals from twin brothers Rylan and Michael Van Unen bookending a power-play goal by senior Andre Ghantous, Northern Michigan jumped out to a 3-0 lead just past the midway mark of the first period and continued its late-season offensive surge, beating No. 10 Michigan Tech 4-0, to advance to the CCHA’s Mason Cup championship next Saturday.

Freshman goaltender Beni Halasz stopped 44 shots in the win. Senior Blake Pietila, a finalist for the Mike Richter Award, made 21 saves for the Huskies.

Junior forward Rylan Van Unen got things rolling for the Wildcats just 4:44 into the game.

Senior forward Andre Ghantous scored a power-play goal three minutes later, setting up to Pietila's right and jamming the puck between the goaltender's legs to make a 2-0.

Senior defenseman Michael Van Unen scored an unassisted goal at 11:07 of the first period, which ended with an 11-10 Northern Michigan shot advantage.

"I think for the most part, the majority of the group was ready and then once we go down 2-nothing, and then certain individuals struggle they pop a couple breakaways on us," Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan said. "And then when they have momentum."

Tech nearly doubled their first-period shots in the second period, putting 19 on Halasz and 15 in the third.

"I don't recall him having to make a big save," Shawhan said. "Everything seemed to go right at him or miss the net."

Simon Kjellberg added an empty-net goal with two minutes to play.

Michigan Tech finished 0-for-5 on the power play.

It’s been quite a run for both teams, but Michigan Tech, which received eight votes in the first USCHO poll in the fall, made one of the biggest splashes in the CCHA to challenge defending MacNaughton Cup champion Minnesota State until the final game of the regular season.

Northern Michigan, meanwhile, finished one spot outside that early season poll with 62 votes.

As Michigan Tech ascended, Northern Michigan hydroplaned throughout the season, splitting 10 series during the season. The Wildcats really began to grip the road during a 17-goal series against Ferris State and stormed through Bowling Green, Bemidji State and now Michigan Tech to reach the championship game.

In the past seven games, Northern Michigan has outscored its opponents 38-13 and rides that seven-game win streak into next weekend’s game against Ferris State or Minnesota State, which played later Saturday.

NMU - 3-0-1—4
MTU - 0-0-0—0
First period
Scoring: 1, NMU, Rylan Van Unen (AJ Vanderbeck), 4:44. 2. NMU, Andre Ghantous (Joey Larson, Josh Zinger), 7:45 (pp). 3, NMU, Michael Van Unen, 11:077.
Penalties: First Period: 1, MTU, Logan Pietila (high-sticking) 6:48. 1, NMU, Tanner Vescio (holding) 11:50. 2, MTU, Jed Pietia (tripping) 13:13. 3, MTU, Trevor Russell (interference) 15:40. 2, NMU, bench (too many players) 15:18.

Second period
Scoring: No scoring
Penalties: 3, NMU, Reilly Funk (goaltender interference) 4:46. 4, MTU, Chris Lipe (holding) 4:46. 4, NMU, Colby Enns (tripping) 11:38. 5, NMU, Michael Van Unen (hooking) 17:50.

Third period
Scoring: 4, NMU, Simon Kjellberg (Ghantous), 18:00 (en.)
Penalties: 5, MTU, Ryan O’Connell (tripping) 4:48.

Goalie saves: NMU (Halasz 10-19-15—44), MTU (Pietila 8-10-3—21)

By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
