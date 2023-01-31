ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji State's Lleyton Roed wins 2nd straight CCHA Rookie of the Week, 4th of season

Roed led all league rookies with two points last week, pacing Bemidji State with a plus-2 rating. Helping the Beavers to a series split, he assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's victory.

012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) moves to the net during the second period against Northern Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 31, 2023 03:22 PM
Share

BEMIDJI – Lleyton Roed has gone back to back.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey freshman winger has once again won the CCHA Rookie of the Week award, marking his second straight week receiving it and the fourth time overall this season. His four weekly awards lead all CCHA rookies.

Roed led all league rookies with two points on a goal and an assist last week, pacing Bemidji State with a plus-2 rating on the ice. Helping the Beavers to a series split at Lake Superior State, he assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 victory before scoring the team's second goal in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. His 10 total shots on goal were the second most among all CCHA skaters.

Roed joins Minnesota State's David Silye (Forward of the Week), Lake Superior State's Jacob Bengtsson (Defenseman of the Week) and Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila (Goaltender of the Week) as this week’s conference award winners.

Roed and the rest of the Beavers return to Sanford Center this weekend and host No. 12 Michigan Tech for a two-game league series beginning at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
