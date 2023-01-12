SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Bemidji State's Mattias Sholl named to Mike Richter Award Watch List for top goalie

Bemidji State's sophomore goaltender was named to the Hockey Commissioners Association’s 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List, putting him on the radar for top netminder in Division I.

011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Mattias Sholl (30) makes a save during the second period against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 12, 2023 04:32 PM
BEMIDJI – The nation has its eyes on Mattias Sholl.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey sophomore goaltender was named to the Hockey Commissioners Association’s 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List, putting him on the radar of the selection committee for the top netminder in NCAA Division I men's hockey. Sholl, a native of Hermosa Beach, Calif., joins 40 other goalies vying for the award from across the country.

Sholl has posted a 7-3-5 record in net in the first half of his sophomore campaign. He ranks fourth in Division I among goalies who have played in 10 or more games with a .926 save percentage, stopping 365 of 394 shots faced. He also ranks fifth in the nation with a goals-against average of 1.88 and has logged 925:54 of ice time, 75.4 percent of the team's goaltending minutes. Sholl leads the Central Collegiate Hockey Association in both GAA and save percentage.

A committee of voters made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media will pare this list down to approximately 15 names within the next three weeks, then ultimately choose the winner, who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four.

011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl 2.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Mattias Sholl (30) adjusts his helmet during overtime against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
