Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU

BEMIDJI – A banner weekend for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team just got even better.

The Beavers pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006. Sophomore forward Jakub Lewandowski was named conference Forward of the Week, and sophomore netminder Mattias Sholl was named Goaltender of the Week.

A native of Torun, Poland, Lewandowski earned his first career weekly award after scoring a league-high two goals plus an assist to close the weekend with three points. Lewandowski compiled a +3 rating in BSU’s series with the Mavericks.

Bemidji State goalie Mattias Sholl (30) watches as the puck flies over the net in the second period against Minnesota State in the CCHA Mason Cup Championship game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Mankato. Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

Sholl, who hails from Hermosa Beach, Calif., went 2-0 and posted a 1.93 goals-against average and .942 save percentage against MSU. He led the CCHA with 65 saves over the weekend and also paced the conference in GAA and save percentage. Sholl has won Goaltender of the Week three times this season and five times in his two-year career.

Ferris State’s Brenden MacLaren was named the league's Defenseman of the Week, while St. Thomas' Jake Braccini was named its Rookie of the Week.

Bemidji State returns to action for an exhibition against No. 3 Minnesota at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Sanford Center.