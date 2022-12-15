SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | CCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+

The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.

031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore looks on from the bench as the Beavers play Minnesota on Dec. 28, 2019, during the Mariucci Classic in Minneapolis.
John Autey / The Rink Live
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
Share

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team is returning to television for one night only.

The Beavers will be televised on FOX 9+ during their home exhibition game against Minnesota on Dec. 31, BSU announced Wednesday night. The broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and puck drop is at 5:07 p.m.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and over-the-air channel 9.2. In addition, FOX 9+ can be streamed through Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. To find their FOX 9+ channel number, viewers can click here.

Bemidji State FloHockey subscribers can still watch the contest on FloHockey.tv and a radio broadcast can still be heard live on 92.1 FM The River or online at beaverradionetwork.com.

The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for BSU’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
untitled-02760.jpg
CCHA
Newest Tommies commit is a big body who will squeeze through the active Steinbach to St. Thomas pipeline
Long before he headed north for junior hockey in Manitoba, good-sized forward Nick Mikan was on the St. Thomas radar.
December 22, 2022 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl DUPLICATE.jpg
CCHA
Beavers, Huskies lead a logjam of teams in the CCHA standings race
Bemidji State and Michigan Tech are tied for first place in the standings with 25 league points. Minnesota State and Bowling Green lurk just behind.
December 22, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
CCHA
Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report