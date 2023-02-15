Sponsored By
Men's College | CCHA
Bemidji State freshman again among CCHA's weekly award winners

At this rate, they might name the Rookie of the Week award after Lleyton Roed

110222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) shoots the puck during the first period against St. Cloud State on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 14, 2023 06:24 PM
BEMIDJI — At this rate, they might name it after him.

Bemidji State men's hockey freshman forward Lleyton Roed was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season on Monday after helping the Beavers to a series split at Ferris State.

Roed recorded a goal and assist for two points last week. His eight shots led the team and were second among all CCHA skaters.

He had three shots in a 3-2 loss on Friday before notching a goal and an assist with a game-high five shots in a 6-2 victory on Saturday. Roed finished with an even on-ice rating for the weekend.

Roed joins Michigan Tech's Kyle Kukkonen (Forward of the Week) and Brett Thorne (Defenseman of the Week) and Northern Michigan's Beni Halasz (Goaltender of the Week) as weekly conference honorees.

Kukkonen, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, scored four goals in a weekend split against Bowling Green. His eight shots on goal were second-most in the league and his plus-2 rating was third overall.

Thorne, of Halifax, Nova Scotia, had three assists in the split against the Falcons. He had an even rating for the weekend, picking up an assist on the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goals Saturday. He also helped the penalty kill go 7 or 8 in the series.

Halasz, from Budapest, Hungary, went 1-1-0 with a 1.51 goals against average and a .952 save percentage. He had 29 saves in a Friday shutout against St. Thomas and 30 saves in a 4-2 loss on Saturday. He was a perfect 13 of 13 while the Wildcats were shorthanded as his team killed off all 10 penalties.

