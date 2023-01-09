Bemidji State forward Lleyton Roed named CCHA Rookie of the Week for 2nd time

BEMIDJI – Lleyton Roed has picked up some hardware once again.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey freshman forward was named CCHA Rookie of the Week for the second time in his young career on Monday. He recorded two assists in Bemidji State’s weekend nonconference series against Minnesota Duluth to lead all conference freshmen in points.

The native of White Bear Lake assisted on both goals in BSU’s 5-2 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday. He completed the Beavers’ series against UMD with a +1 rating, registering seven shots on goal and winning 51.6% of his faceoffs. He is the third CCHA student-athlete to earn multiple Rookie of the Week honors this season.

Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) reaches for the puck during the first period against St. Thomas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Roed is joined by Bowling Green’s Austen Swankler, who was named conference Forward of the Week, as well as Minnesota State's Jake Livingstone (Defenseman of the Week) and Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila (Goaltender of the Week).

Bemidji State forward Lleyton Roed (29) is pushed into the boards against Minnesota Duluth at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Bemidji State returns to CCHA action against Bowling Green at 6:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, in Bowling Green, Ohio.

