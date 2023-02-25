Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Bemidji State can’t clinch home ice, fall to Tommies on road

“There was no easy ice,” Beavers head coach Tom Serratore said

STT vs BSU 022423-16.jpeg
St. Thomas' Cam Recchi battles Bemidji State's Elias Rosen for the puck as Beavers goalie Mattias Sholl looks on during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
By Ryan Stieg / Special to The Rink Live
February 24, 2023 10:38 PM

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team had a golden opportunity in front of it Friday night, but it couldn’t take advantage of it.

A win over St. Thomas and a loss by Northern Michigan could’ve nailed down home ice in the first round of the CCHA playoffs for the Beavers, but they fell to the Tommies 3-1. That was St. Thomas' first Division I win over Bemidji and with that victory, the Tommies have now defeated every CCHA team this season.

If that wasn’t enough of a blow for the Beavers, Northern Michigan also defeated Bowling Green on the road and the Wildcats are now tied with Bemidji for fourth place in the standings.

“There was no easy ice,” Beavers head coach Tom Serratore said. “We battled hard. We had 10 forwards. Our guys gave everything they had. We just had low numbers. Our energy level was high and I think you’ve gotta give a lot of credit to St. Thomas. They defended well. They took care of the puck. 5 on 5 offense was very difficult tonight.”

STT vs BSU 022423-11.jpeg
St. Thomas' Lucas Wahlin (3) celebrates his first period goal with his teammates during a game against Bemidji State Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live

It didn’t take long for the Tommies to get rolling as they found the back of the net just 17 seconds into the first period. After Beavers goalie Mattias Sholl made a save on St. Thomas' Mack Byers, the rebound sat in the crease and Tommies forward Lucas Wahlin snapped it into the wide-open net to make it 1-0.

“I think our start was really good,” Tommies head coach Rico Blasi said. “Seeing a score right away gives our guys a lot of momentum and you play on your toes a little bit. I thought we did a pretty good job of battling and staying engaged, and committed to battles."

Wahlin was all smiles when reflecting on his goal and he said that scoring early helps give the team a good jolt of energy to start the game.

“It’s big,” he said. “I think we’ve only had two goals this year that are that fast and my line’s been able to produce both of them. It gets the boys going right away. It’s a big energy booster. Coach always says ‘We’ve gotta start off right away and win the first five minutes’ and that’s what we did.”

STT vs BSU 022423-20.jpeg
1/18: St. Thomas goalie Aaron Trotter covers up the puck during a game against Bemidji State Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-19.jpeg
2/18: Bemidji State's Ross Armour gives a fist bump to goalie Mattias Sholl after scoring a goal during a game against St. Thomas Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-17.jpeg
3/18: St. Thomas' Tim Piechowski (12) reaches for the puck as teammate Cooper Gay and Bemidji State's Vince Corcoran look on during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-16.jpeg
4/18: St. Thomas' Cam Recchi battles Bemidji State's Elias Rosen for the puck as Beavers goalie Mattias Sholl looks on during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-15.jpeg
5/18: St. Thomas' Josh Eernisse brings the puck up the ice during a game agiast Bemidji State Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-13.jpeg
6/18: Bemidji State's Elias Rosen gets a backhand pass from teammate Kaden Pickering in the Beavers zone during a game against St. Thomas Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-12.jpeg
7/18: Bemidji State's Tony Follmer prepares to receive a pass from goalie Mattias Sholl as St. Thomas' Cooper Gay closes in during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-11.jpeg
8/18: St. Thomas' Lucas Wahlin (3) celebrates his first period goal with his teammates during a game against Bemidji State Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-10.jpeg
9/18: St. Thomas' Tim Piechowski gathers the puck in the Bemidji State zone as the Beavers' Vince Corcoran prepares to deliver a check during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-9.jpeg
10/18: St. Thomas' Luke Manning looks for a teammate to pass too as Bemidji State's Will Zmolek (left), Jackson Jutting (center) and Brad Belisle defend during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-8.jpeg
11/18: Bemidji State goalie Mattias Sholl stretches out to deny St. Thomas' Mack Byers during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-7.jpeg
12/18: Bemidji State's Carter Jones (left) tries to collect the puck as teammate Donte Lawson and St. Thomas' Carson Peters look on during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-6.jpeg
13/18: Bemidji State goalie Mattias Sholl and defenseman Will Magnuson keep their eyes on the action during a game against St. Thomas Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-5.jpeg
14/18: St. Thomas' Ryan O'Neill dives for the puck as Bemidji State's Kyle Looft looks on during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-4.jpeg
15/18: Bemidji State's Elias Rosen tries to clear the puck behind the Beavers net during a game against St. Thomas Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-3.jpeg
16/18: St. Thomas' Cam Recchi charges toward a loose puck during a game against Bemidji State Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU 022423-2.jpeg
17/18: St. Thomas' Jake Braccini tries to set up a play in the Bemidji State zone during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
STT vs BSU hockey 0224223-1.jpeg
18/18: St. Thomas' Mack Byers skates hard to the net and tries to make a move around Bemidji State goalie Mattias Sholl during a game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.

As the period wore on, the Beavers started to generate some decent looks at the net and with less than three minutes remaining in the period, they got on the scoreboard. While on the power play, forward Ross Armour just missed scoring for the Beavers but then cashed in on his next scoring opportunity as he tied the game at 1-1.

The Beavers committed what could’ve been a costly play as defenseman Tony Follmer delivered a high hit to Wahlin and was handed a 5-minute major for contact to the head. However, Bemidji fought its way through the end of the period and killed off the remaining 3:38 to start the second period. Bemidji was tested at the end of the kill though as Sholl had to stretch out to rob St. Thomas' Jarrett Lee right before the penalty expired.

For the majority of the period, it was a duel between Sholl and UST goalie Aaron Trotter as the two netminders both made some nice saves to keep the score 1-1. However, with 2:21 left, the Tommies broke the tie and took the lead. UST forward Cam Recchi sent a backhand pass into the crease to a waiting Cooper Gay who tapped the puck past Sholl. That was Gay’s first goal in 20 games and it put the Tommies up 2-1 to start the third.

“It felt good to get the monkey off the back,” Gay said. “Obviously, it wouldn’t have happened without my linemates getting the puck deep and getting it to the net. It was kind of just nice to be there and see it go past the red line. It was a good feeling.”

Bemidji had two opportunities in the third that almost tied the game. The first game on the power play when Armour ran a shot from the slot off the pipe and the other came with about 9:40 left as Adam Flammang sent a weak shot on net that almost bounced past Trotter, but the freshman recovered in time to preserve the lead.

In the final minute, Wahlin scored an empty-netter to clinch the win for the Tommies.

If Bemidji and Northern Michigan both match point totals on Saturday, the Wildcats own the tiebreaker.

“You’ve gotta find a way to get it done and you have to know how to win in many different ways,” Serratore said. “Like we told our guys between the second and the third, there’s many different ways you’ve gotta learn how to win. It wasn’t gonna be a pretty way to win. If we were gonna win tonight, it was gonna be a blue-collar way.”

