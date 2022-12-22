Beavers, Huskies lead a logjam of teams in the CCHA standings race

Is there a changing of the guard in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association?

It’s hard to say for sure, but if the first half is any indication there are two clear frontrunners – and neither of them wear purple.

Bemidji State and Michigan Tech are tied for first place in the standings as the league takes its holiday break. The Beavers and the Huskies both have 25 league points, although the Beavers have played just 12 games to Tech’s 14 and thus have two games in hand.

The Beavers (9-5-4, 7-2-3 CCHA) are atop the table because of their first sweep of Minnesota State since 2006. BSU earned five of six points after they beat the Mavericks 4-3 in overtime on Thursday, Dec. 15, then turned around and won 4-1 on Friday night.

BSU head coach Tom Serratore said after Friday’s game that the Beavers’ overall compete level in the series was about as high as it’s been all season.

“The guys, they sold out tonight,” he said. “That’s what I wanted to see. We battle and we compete. This was a different layer, a different degree tonight, maybe because of who we were playing too. But when you sell out, it’s amazing what you can do.”

The Beavers also had some help from Lake Superior State. The Lakers beat the Huskies 3-0 on Friday night, before Tech managed to earn the split 5-1 on Saturday to join BSU in first place.

Both BSU and Tech have managed to use a similar formula to win games this season. They have arguably the top two goalies in the league (the Beavers’ Mattias Sholl and the Huskies’ Blake Pietila) along with strong team defense. The Beavers have allowed just 24 goals in their 12 league games, while the Huskies are at 35 goals in 14 CCHA games.

The Huskies won’t have much time to rest up and think about their league position, though. They will be back in action right after Christmas for the Great Lakes Invitational. The tournament, which has historically taken place in Detroit, is set for Grand Rapids, Michigan, this season, and the field features three ranked teams – Tech (No. 17), Western Michigan (No. 18) and Michigan State (No. 11). CCHA rival Ferris State rounds out the field.

The Beavers, who have those two games in hand over the Huskies, are off until New Years’ Eve, when they will host the Minnesota Gophers in an exhibition game. They then pick back up in earnest on Jan. 9-10 with a home-and-home against Minnesota Duluth. After that UMD series, it’s conference play from there on out for BSU.

“I’m proud of the guys, we’re happy, let’s have a great Christmas, but at the end of the day, we have to back it up,” Serratore said on Friday. “There’s a lot of hockey left.”

Mavericks have ‘work to do’

Minnesota State, meanwhile, is just a point behind both BSU and Tech but considering the fact they’ve lost four straight home games and have struggled both offensively and in goal, MSU head coach Mike Hastings said the Mavericks need to use their time to get back into the right frame of mind.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “I told the guys to go home and make sure they take care of themselves, spend some time with their loved ones, do some things that they need to do and come back here in the right frame of mind because they have some work to do when we get back.”

The Mavericks, historically so dominant at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, have already lost five games there. That’s as many games as they had lost over the past four seasons.

After the Beavers finished off the sweep on Friday, the Mavericks (10-9-1, 7-6-1 CCHA) will have three weeks off – a slightly longer break than most. They return to the ice Jan. 6-7 against Northern Michigan. NMU has already taken points from MSU this season.

Minnesota State goalie Keenan Rancier (35) stops a shot by St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) in the second period Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter/The Rink Live

“I wish we could play Tuesday ... It’s a bitter pill to swallow. But we’ve made this situation, so we have to own it, on both fronts,” Hastings said.

He noted that he sees two main issues with the Mavs thus far. The first is goaltending: Everyone guessed the Mavericks might have regressed following four years of Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay, so that’s not exactly a surprise. Alex Tracy and Kenan Rancier have been average for MSU in the first half — their goals against are No. 3 and No. 4 in the league, behind Sholl and Pietila, but their save percentages are both in the bottom half among qualifying goalies.

The second thing Hastings wants to fix has been scoring offense. The Mavericks have scored 60 goals total through 20 games, but in the past month they have not been as consistent up front: In their last right games they’ve netted just 19 goals, a number inflated by a 6-2 win at Bowling Green.

“We’ve got to be a little bit better between the posts and we have to be a little bit better offensively,” Hastings said after Friday’s loss to Bemidji State. “The difference between winning and losing in this league usually is one goal. We’ve been on the wrong side of that… tonight it was more than that, and it was more than a goal, but I do think it’s a break here or there and we’re not doing enough to make our own, and we’re not giving ourselves a chance to play from ahead. That's hard to do if you’re playing from behind.”

The Mavericks haven’t by any means played themselves out of a MacNaughton Cup title or even an at-large NCAA berth, but the windows are closing – perhaps for the NCAA tournament more than the CCHA title. The Mavericks are currently No. 24 in the Paiwrise, behind both Tech and Bemidji State. They have just one nonconference series left in which they can make some hay – Jan. 13-14 at Arizona State.

Standings snapshot

The rest of the CCHA is looking up at those three teams. Bowling Green, despite being just two points behind BSU and Tech, seem to be on the downslide. The Falcons (8-12-0, 7-7-0 CCHA) were in first place just two weeks ago but were swept by Minnesota State at home Dec. 9-10 to move to second. They were idle in the conference this week and fell even further to into fourth. To add insult to injury, they were swept in a home-and-home by instate rivals Ohio State; the Buckeyes won 5-2 and 9-4.

Ferris State (8-8-2, 6-5-1 CCHA, 20 points) and Northern Michigan (11-9-0, 7-5-1 CCHA, 18 points) seem to be competing with the Falcons to qualify for the fourth and final home playoff spot. The Bulldogs and Wildcats split with one another two weeks ago and seem to be an evenly-matched pair. FSU also split with St. Thomas last weekend.

The Tommies (5-14-1, 4-9-1 CCHA, 14 points) aren’t that far behind those two, either. Rico Blasi’s squad has already surpassed their Division I record wins total and could conceivably shoot up the standings and have an outside shot at home ice.

Finally, Lake Superior State (3-13-2, 2-9-1 CCHA, 7 points) is still trying to recover from a disastrous start to the season which saw them win just once in regulation in the first two months of the season. The Lakers played much better in the month of December, with wins against both Bemidji and Tech, and have a shot at at least some redemption after Christmas when they take on another former powerhouse who is struggling this season in Wisconsin in the Badgers’ Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff.