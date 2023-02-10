Battle for playoff positioning tightens in this week's CCHA matchups

The playoff mentality has already kicked into full gear in the CCHA as last weekend's movement pulled the top two teams and two other teams fighting for playoff home ice within a point of each other.

With a win and shootout win last week, Ferris State is right on the bumper of fourth-place Bemidji State, setting up quite a showdown in Big Rapids, Michigan, this weekend.

"This weekend's big, and then you know what, a week from now when I'm sitting in here, I'm going to tell you that upcoming weekend's big and then the next week is the last of regular season and that will be big," Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels said in his weekly presser. "So every game seems to take on a lot and it's great. It's the way it should be."

Here's a look at the matchups around the conference this week:

Bowling Green at No. 12 Michigan Tech

Michigan Tech has a chance to surpass idle conference leader Minnesota State this weekend in a matchup against Bowling Green in Houghton, Michigan. The Huskies (20-7-4, 13-5-4) trail Minnesota State by just one point, setting up a possible conference title showdown in Mankato Feb. 24-25.

Michigan Tech, at No. 12, is enjoying its highest ranking since March 14, 2016. Led by a red-hot goaltender, Blake Pietila earned his third-straight (and sixth for the season) conference goaltender of the week award on Monday. The Huskies feature the nation's second-best scoring defense (2.00 goals against) and penalty-killing percentage (.885).

Bowling Green, after rattling off six consecutive wins around the holiday season, is winless in its last five games, including a shootout loss to Ferris State Feb. 4.

The Falcons (14-14-2, 11-9-2) split with Michigan Tech in the first series of the season.

Game times are 6:07 p.m. Friday and 4:07 p.m. CT Saturday.

Prediction: Tech sweep

Bemidji State (RV) at Ferris State

Expect Ewigleben Ice Arena to be rockin' when Ferris State hosts Bemidji State in a matchup of these fourth- and fifth-place teams in the CCHA. The Beavers (11-12-5, 9-8-3) have the upper hand now for playoff home ice over the Bulldogs (11-13-4, 8-9-3).

"Hopefully the Dawg Pound is packed so they're rowdy, they help us out a lot, bringing that energy," said Ferris State senior defenseman Blake Evennou. "We're going to bring that energy for sure on the ice."

Ferris State (2-4-2 in last eight) squandered a 4-2 lead in the third period against Bowling Green last week but earned the shootout victory and five weekend points. Bulldogs head coach Bob Daniels expects another heavy game, typical of the CCHA this time of year. Ferris State picked up a shootout win in a 2-2 tie and lost 2-1 to the Beavers in this season's previous matchup in Bemidji.

Bemidji State comes in with just two wins in its last 11 games. Beavers head coach Tom Serratore knows Ferris State, predicted to finish seventh in the preseason poll, will be ready.

"This is probably the biggest regular season series we've had, probably in a couple of years, when you look at what's at stake," Serratore said.

Game times are 6:07 p.m. CT Friday and 5:07 p.m. CT Saturday.

Prediction: Ferris State sweep

Northern Michigan at St. Thomas

Northern Michigan will be making its first-ever trip to St. Thomas for this tilt involving the sixth- and seventh-place teams in the CCHA. The Wildcats (13-15-0, 9-11-0) have 24 points while the Tommies (8-18-2, 7-11-2) have 23.

Grant Potulny's club features five Minnesota players heading back to play in their home state. In the teams' lone matchup last season, Northern Michigan won 4-1 and 8-3 in Marquette, Mich.

The Tommies are 4-5-1 in their last 10 despite suffering their second and third shutouts of the season during that span. Mack Byers leads the team in goals (14) and points (19). David Keefer and AJ Vanderbeck lead the Wildcats with 12 goals each and Vanderbeck has a team-high 27 points. Northern Michigan is 3-7 in its last 10 games.

Game times are 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

Prediction: Series split

2 players named to Tim Taylor watch list

Freshmen Joey Larson of Northern Michigan and Lleyton Roed of Bemidji State are the two CCHA players on the Tim Taylor Award watch list. The award is given annually to the top first-year player in Division I men's hockey.

Larson has eight goals and 11 assists in 26 games for the Wildcats this season. The CCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year has 73 shots on goal with 18 blocked shots. He has been named the CCHA's Rookie of the Week three times this season.

Roed has 22 points on nine goals and 13 assists through 28 games, pacing all league rookies. He ranks eighth among all skaters in the CCHA in shots per game (2.93) and multi-point games (6).