Augustana's Garrett Raboin finally gets a chance to coach a Ziemer

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Garrett Raboin has a history of recruiting Ziemer brothers.

When he was at St. Cloud State as an assistant coach, Raboin helped recruit defenseman Brady Ziemer. But Raboin left the Huskies to become an assistant coach at Minnesota before getting a chance to coach him.

As an assistant coach at Minnesota, Raboin helped recruit Brady's brother, forward Brodie Ziemer. Brodie is at least one season away from joining the Gophers, but Raboin left Minnesota to become the head coach at Augustana University and will not get a chance to coach him in Minneapolis.

But he will finally get a chance to coach a Ziemer this fall. Brady Ziemer entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Huskies and will play for the Vikings.

"I've recruited two different Ziemers and left them both," Raboin said with a laugh. "I'm excited to get to finally coach one.

"(Brady's) a player that, if you're watching a game of hockey as a fan, you really appreciate what he brings. His personality, his appreciation for his teammates and his competitive nature bleeds through into his game. You can see how much it means for him to be on the ice and how much he appreciates the game."

Ziemer is listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but seems to play bigger than his stature.

"He's not tall in stature, but he's got the heart of a lion," Raboin said. "He'll do anything and is willing to sacrifice physically in whatever way he can to help the team win. He's led at various levels. He's very humble, but when the puck is down, he's going to compete with the best of them."

Last season with the Huskies, he played in a career-best 22 games, blocked 17 shots, won 56% of his puck battles, killed penalties and had 12 penalty minutes.

"I have a real appreciation for how he goes about his business," Raboin said. "I think you have to have a guy like that on your team.

"It's a different opportunity for him," Raboin said of Ziemer, who helped the Huskies reach the NCAA Division I championship game in 2021 and win an NCHC Frozen Faceoff title in 2023. "He brings with us a vision of what it takes to win championships. He's been around St. Cloud and they have a tremendous culture up there. They do things the right way and I'm looking forward to picking his brain and leaning on him when we try to replicate the potion that's been working for years at St. Cloud."

Ziemer is a two-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. To earn those honors, a player must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better. Ziemer plans to major in finance.

Brady Ziemer

Position: Defense

Age: 23

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180

Hometown: Carver, Minn.

Last season: Played in a career-best 22 games for St. Cloud State and blocked 17 shots, had 14 shots on goal, 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-6. In three seasons with the Huskies, he played in 52 games and had one goal, four points, blocked 37 shots, had 35 shots on goal, 24 penalty minutes and was a minus-4.

Juniors: Played one season in the BCHL for the Merritt Centennials and one season in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers. With the Centennials, he had four goals, 19 points and 71 penalty minutes in 60 games. With the Gamblers, he had seven points, 72 penalty minutes and was a plus-13 in 45 games.

Before juniors: Played four seasons for Holy Family Catholic. For the Fire, he had 19 goals, 81 points and 115 penalty minutes in 106 career games.