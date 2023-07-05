Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

Augustana's Garrett Raboin finally gets a chance to coach a Ziemer

Vikings head coach recruited both Brady and Brodie Ziemer for teams he was an assistant coach for, but left before being able to coach them. Brady joins Augustana after three seasons at SCSU.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) skates against St. Cloud State defenseman Brady Ziemer (2) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:14 AM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Garrett Raboin has a history of recruiting Ziemer brothers.

When he was at St. Cloud State as an assistant coach, Raboin helped recruit defenseman Brady Ziemer. But Raboin left the Huskies to become an assistant coach at Minnesota before getting a chance to coach him.

100720.FNS.HuskieHockeyWeb.jpg
NCHC
Brady Ziemer's injury and he talks duck hunting, his time at Holy Family, in the BCHL, USHL, 1st college goal
Episode 10: Huskies Hockey Insider video podcast for Dec. 10, 2020
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

As an assistant coach at Minnesota, Raboin helped recruit Brady's brother, forward Brodie Ziemer. Brodie is at least one season away from joining the Gophers, but Raboin left Minnesota to become the head coach at Augustana University and will not get a chance to coach him in Minneapolis.

But he will finally get a chance to coach a Ziemer this fall. Brady Ziemer entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Huskies and will play for the Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've recruited two different Ziemers and left them both," Raboin said with a laugh. "I'm excited to get to finally coach one.

"(Brady's) a player that, if you're watching a game of hockey as a fan, you really appreciate what he brings. His personality, his appreciation for his teammates and his competitive nature bleeds through into his game. You can see how much it means for him to be on the ice and how much he appreciates the game."

Ziemer is listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but seems to play bigger than his stature.

"He's not tall in stature, but he's got the heart of a lion," Raboin said. "He'll do anything and is willing to sacrifice physically in whatever way he can to help the team win. He's led at various levels. He's very humble, but when the puck is down, he's going to compete with the best of them."

READ MORE AUGUSTANA VIKINGS COVERAGE:
Will Svenddal Magicians.jpg
CCHA
After being ambassador for Augustana hockey, Will Svenddal gets chance to play on inaugural Vikings team
Defenseman from Minneapolis sat out last season after finishing his junior eligibility with the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL
19h ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Anthony Stark.jpg
CCHA
Colgate connection helps bring defenseman Anthony Stark to Augustana
Andy Boschetto is an assistant coach for the Vikings after spending two seasons as an assistant with the Raiders. Stark played for Shattuck-St. Mary's, Austin and Madison before college
2d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Uula Ruikka.jpg
CCHA
Raboin's Finnish connections help Augustana land defenseman Uula Ruikka
Ruikka played the last three seasons for Providence College in Hockey East
2d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Perrault1.jpg
CCHA
Augustana gets physical defenseman Ethan Perrault from the Johnstown Tomahawks
The 20-year-old from Ohio played two-plus seasons in the NAHL
3d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Evan McIntyre.jpg
CCHA
Former Ohio State defenseman Evan McIntyre, Augustana have mutual draw to one another
The 22-year-old from Ontario played the last three seasons for Buckeyes
4d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeff Hutchinson still.jpg
CCHA
Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson has 'taken the long way' to get to Augustana
The 21-year-old defenseman from St. Louis was the captain for the New Mexico Ice Wolves this past season.
6d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
062223-augie-hockey.jpg
Sports
Here is the roster for the first Augustana hockey team
Vikings 26-man roster includes five 5th year seniors, size on defense and an experienced college goaltender
6d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer

Last season with the Huskies, he played in a career-best 22 games, blocked 17 shots, won 56% of his puck battles, killed penalties and had 12 penalty minutes.

"I have a real appreciation for how he goes about his business," Raboin said. "I think you have to have a guy like that on your team.

"It's a different opportunity for him," Raboin said of Ziemer, who helped the Huskies reach the NCAA Division I championship game in 2021 and win an NCHC Frozen Faceoff title in 2023. "He brings with us a vision of what it takes to win championships. He's been around St. Cloud and they have a tremendous culture up there. They do things the right way and I'm looking forward to picking his brain and leaning on him when we try to replicate the potion that's been working for years at St. Cloud."

Ziemer is a two-time NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. To earn those honors, a player must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better. Ziemer plans to major in finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady Ziemer

Position: Defense
Age: 23
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 180
Hometown: Carver, Minn.
Last season: Played in a career-best 22 games for St. Cloud State and blocked 17 shots, had 14 shots on goal, 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-6. In three seasons with the Huskies, he played in 52 games and had one goal, four points, blocked 37 shots, had 35 shots on goal, 24 penalty minutes and was a minus-4.
Juniors: Played one season in the BCHL for the Merritt Centennials and one season in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers. With the Centennials, he had four goals, 19 points and 71 penalty minutes in 60 games. With the Gamblers, he had seven points, 72 penalty minutes and was a plus-13 in 45 games.
Before juniors: Played four seasons for Holy Family Catholic. For the Fire, he had 19 goals, 81 points and 115 penalty minutes in 106 career games.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Eric Pohlkamp.jpg -- Lead
CCHA
Word of San Jose's selection of Eric Pohlkamp travels fast
5d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Hayden Hennen IMG-1409 (2).JPEG
CCHA
Hayden Hennen set to help start his second hockey program at Augustana
6d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2186537+kucheraRINKS1207c2.jpg
CCHA
Former Duluth East Greyhound Shay Donovan will play for Augustana
Jun 27
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT