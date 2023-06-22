Augustana will open its inaugural season at Wisconsin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The first Augustana Vikings men's hockey team will open its inaugural season with a two-game nonconference series on Oct. 7-8 at the University of Wisconsin.

Augustana will meet with the Badgers on what is homecoming weekend for the host school in the 15,539-seat Kohl Center, the second-largest collegiate rink in the nation.

Wisconsin, members of the Big 10 Conference, will be under the leadership of new head coach Mike Hastings . Hastings and Augustana's Garrett Raboin are both former St. Cloud State players and assistant coaches. Hastings has spent the last 11 seasons as the head coach at Minnesota State University-Mankato before being named coach of the Badgers. Raboin was an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota from 2018-22 after being an assistant coach at SCSU from 2012-18.

The two-game set brings Augustana’s inaugural season to a schedule of 32 announced games. Following the opening weekend at Wisconsin, the Vikings make their debut in Sioux Falls with the inaugural CCHA contests against Bowling Green inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Oct. 14-15.

The debut of Augustana inside its on-campus home of Midco Arena is Jan. 26-27 when the Vikings play host to Ferris State.

Although the priority season ticket deadline has passed, there is still time to secure season tickets for Augustana hockey. Bowl seating remains and more information is at GoAugie.com/HockeyTickets .