Augustana recruit Owen Bohn developed into goal scorer last season for the Victoria Grizzlies

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Owen Bohn played part of the 2021-22 junior hockey season with Ben Troumbly with the Wenatchee Wild in the British Columbia Hockey League. Troumbly got a glimpse of forward Owen Bohn.

Bohn went on to finish 18th in the BCHL in goals (24) in 2022-23 playing for the Victoria Grizzlies and made his way onto the radar screen of the Augustana University men's hockey coaching staff.

Bohn, a 21-year-old wing from Morgan Hill, Calif., will join Troumbly and the Vikings in their inaugural season this fall.

"He went to Victoria this year and you were really able to see his ability to play offense emerge," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said. "He was one of the top scorers on that team. He can really shoot a puck and he can really skate. That's a pretty darn good start for any player."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bohn grew up in Morgan Hill, Calif., about a 40-minute drive away from San Jose. He played for the San Jose Jr. Sharks AAA team from 2015-20 and played part of the 2020-21 season with their 18-and-under team. In 2020-21, he spent the majority of the season playing for Philadelphia in the National Collegiate Development Conference.

He then played the 2021-22 season with Wenatchee before playing last season for Victoria.

"He's a guy who has been through junior hockey and the ups and downs of that," Raboin said. "I think he's developed not only as a player, but as a person. He's going to come in and he's an offensive player. Whether he contributes early or later, we think we're going to see him producing."

Owen Bohn

Position: Forward

Age: 21

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165

Hometown: Morgan Hill, Calif.

Last season: Tied for 18th in the BCHL in goals with 23, tied for fourth in game-winning goals (6), had 47 points and 28 penalty minutes in 46 regular season games for the Victoria Grizzlies.

2021-22 season: Had 14 goals, 29 points and eight penalty minutes in 42 regular season games with the Wenatchee Wild in the BCHL.

Before juniors: Played the 2020-21 season with Philadelphia in the National Collegiate Development Conference and had eight goals, 19 points and 25 penalty minutes in 23 regular season games. Before joining Philadelphia, he played five-plus seasons of AAA hockey for the San Jose Jr. Sharks.