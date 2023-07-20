Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Augustana picks up small-college newcomer of the year

Colton Friesen was the top freshman in the conference playing for Wisconsin Superior in NCAA Division III last season.

UWS 2.17 2.18 MHOK Games (2).jpg
Wisconsin Superior forward Colton Friesen (20) walks out of the locker room during the Yellowjackets men’s hockey game against Northland College on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Wessman Arena in Superior, Wis.
Contributed / Holden Law / UWS
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:45 AM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The good news for a number of Division I hockey players was that when the NCAA granted another year of eligibility to those who were on rosters in 2020-21, those players could get one more season to play.

The down side of that is that it has blocked the way for a number of junior hockey players who would normally be getting recruited by Division I teams.

But with NCAA Division III being an option, a number of borderline players have found a home. One of those players has now found a home with a Division I program.

Colton Friesen, who was the Western Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2022-23, has decided to transfer to Augustana University. The 21-year-old from Winnipeg, Manitoba, had 11 goals and 22 points in 29 games last season for the University of Wisconsin Superior.

"With the COVID years, it's difficult for some of these 20-year-olds to find a home," Augustana coach Garrett Raboin said, referring to players who have finished their junior eligibility. "There's good players in Division III right now and it might be as good as it's ever been.

"(Friesen) was a guy coming from Winnipeg, he really helped contribute last season. There's that vision for him that he's going to continue to grow his game."

Friesen put on a lot of miles during four seasons of junior eligibility. He began his junior career with the Winkler Flyers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League in 2018.

Colton Friesen.jpg
Colton Friesen
Contributed photo

He played the majority of the next two seasons for the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs in the United States Premier Hockey League's National Collegiate Development Conference. In 2021-22, Friesen joined the Anchorage Wolverines in their inaugural season in the North American Hockey League.

In the playoffs, Friesen had six goals and 10 points in 10 games, helping the Wolverines reach the Robertson Cup championship game.

"He rode momentum from a tremendous (junior year) finish," Raboin said. "He was arguably their top player in their most important games at the end of the season. He's (taken) a little later to develop physically. But as he's gained strength, his game has continued to rise."

Last season, he helped UWS reach the WIAC semifinals.

He is from a hockey family. His father, Rob, played minor league hockey and his sister, Kayla, has played pro hockey the last two seasons for the Boston Pride after one season with the Connecticut Whale. Kayla, a forward, played college hockey for St. Cloud State (2016-19) and for Clarkson (2019-20).

Friesen plans to major in business.

Colton Friesen

Position: Forward
Age: 21
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 181
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Last season: Was named the WIAC Newcomer of the Year and to the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team playing for Wisconsin Superior in NCAA Division III hockey. He had 11 goals, 22 points, eight penalty minutes and was a plus-2 in 29 games for the Yellowjackets.
Juniors: Played four seasons of junior hockey for the Winkler Flyers (MJHL, 2018-19), New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs (NCDC, 2019-21) and Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL, 2021-22). In his season with the Wolverines, he had 11 goals, 36 points, 18 penalty minutes and was a plus-1 in 60 regular season games. He helped Anchorage reach the Robertson Cup championship game with six goals and 10 points in 10 playoff games and was named to the Robertson Cup All-Tournament team.
Before juniors: He played one season for RINK Hockey Academy Prep (2017-18) in Winnipeg. Before that, he played three seasons of AAA hockey for the Winnipeg Warriors. For RINK, he had 29 points in 36 games.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

