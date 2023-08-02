Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Augustana names hockey ops director, equipment manager

Bradley Amundson comes from the Minnesota Gophers program while Jacob Snuggerud's last stop was at Minnesota Duluth.

Augustana Vikings logo.jpg
Augustana University logo
Today at 2:58 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin has named a director of hockey operations and an equipment manager as the Vikings head into their first season of play.

Bradley Amundson comes from the Minnesota Gophers program, working the past four years with the men's team as assistant director of hockey operations. He assisted with pre-scout video, in-game tagging, time on ice and other statistics for Bob Motzko's staff. He also conducted video analysis, developed travel itineraries, manage budgets and coordinated pre-game meals.

The 2023 Minnesota graduate has a degree in finance and accounting.

Jacob Snuggerud, a 2020 graduate of Bemidji State, was the equipment manager for the Minnesota Duluth women's team. He's had previous stops with the Wisconsin women's team, US Hockey Development Camp, Dubuque Fighting Saints and at Bemidji State. In addition to his recent role with the Badgers, he was the assistant director of operations.

He earned his bachelor of arts in sports management and a minor in human performance at Bemidji State.

