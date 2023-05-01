Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Augustana names former UMass Lowell assistant to coaching staff

Taylor Nelson, a former goaltender, previously coached for Tri-City, Ferris State, Canisus and Lowell.

Taylor Nelson with logo.png
Taylor Nelson
Contributed / Augustana University
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 1:17 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin has added Taylor Nelson, who recently was an assistant at UMass Lowell, to his coaching staff, the team announced Monday, May 1.

Nelson, who helped lead Ferris State to its first-ever Frozen Four in 2011-12 during his playing days, played 73 professional games over two seasons with the ECHL's San Francisco Bulls and CHL's Wichita Thunder. After coaching stops at Ferris State, with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL and Canisius, he joined the Lowell staff in July 2021.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Taylor, his wife Claire, and three young children back to the Midwest," Raboin said in a statement. "He has a tremendous reputation as a player, recruiter and developer of talent. His commitment to team, family, and excitement to build make him a tremendous addition to our men's hockey program."

At UMass Lowell, he helped the River Hawks to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

At Canisius, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native served as the recruiting coordinator as well as overseeing the penalty kill and goaltender development. He also ran the penalty kill and helped develop goaltenders during his time with the Storm from 2015-17. In his first year at Tri-City, the team won the Clark Cup.

Among his protégés, goalie Jake Kielly signed an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks in 2019. Nelson coached Kielly while he was with the Storm.

Augustana's schedule for the 2023-24 season so far includes road games at Denver, Colorado College, Notre Dame and Arizona State.

