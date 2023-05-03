Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

Augustana hockey announces home and home series with Omaha, building out initial schedule

Vikings will begin inaugural season at Premier Center while construction on Midco Arena is finished

Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
Today at 9:00 AM

SIOUX FALLS — Augustana hockey has announced its first — not opening — home game, as the expansion Vikings will play a weekend home-and home series with Omaha Nov. 24-25, with Augie visiting Baxter Arena on Friday and the Mavericks coming to the Premier Center on Saturday the 25th.

Augustana's home opener is set for Oct. 14 against a CCHA conference opponent still to be determined. Construction of Midco Arena will not be finished in time for the start of the regular season, so the Vikings will play their first five home games at the Premier Center, home of the Stampede USHL franchise, before moving into their new, 3,000-seat home in mid-January.

Omaha is a member of the NCHC, one of three NCHC opponents currently on the Vikings schedule. They'll also play at Denver on Oct. 27 and at Colorado College on Oct. 28.

Augustana is also slated to visit Notre Dame Dec. 30-31 and Arizona State Jan. 19-20.

The Vikings were accepted into the CCHA (Central Collegiate Hockey Association) in May 2022 as the league's ninth member, joining MSU-Mankato, Bemidji State, St. Thomas, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Ferris State, Bowling Green and Lake Supeior State.

The CCHA schedule will be released this summer.

Matt Zimmer
By Matt Zimmer
