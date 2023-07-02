Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College CCHA

Augustana gets physical defenseman Ethan Perrault from the Johnstown Tomahawks

The 20-year-old from Ohio played two-plus seasons in the NAHL

Perrault1.jpg
Defenseman Ethan Perrault is playing his second season of junior hockey for the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League.
Contributed / Phil Andraychak / Johnstown Tomahawks
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
July 01, 2023 at 11:48 PM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Every now and then, the National Team Development Program needs a player to fill in for a game or two. The NTDP is a two-year program for some of the best 17- and 18-year-old players in the U.S.

Defenseman Ethan Perrault was called up to play in exhibition games against Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech in October. The reviews from his teammates were telling.

"(NTDP head coach) Dan Muse had high praise about how he played in that short stint," Augustana University head coach Garrett Raboin said. "The greatest thing that Dan Muse said was that the guys in the room wanted him back. They called up other players, but the players always asked, 'When's Ethan coming back?' That's the type of person he is."

Perrault2.jpg
CCHA
Son of former Bowling Green All-American commits to Augustana
Physical defenseman Ethan Perrault, a 19-year-old from Ohio, will play for Vikings next season
January 10, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Perrault verbally committed to play for Augustana in January. His character and his grit are two things that stand out about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anyone who has been around Ethan speaks very highly of him," Raboin said. "He's more of a defense-first type of player.

"Another defenseman who was in a leadership role last season, wearing a letter for the Johnstown Tomahawks. We feel like he's just scratching the surface. He's a big, tough kid and he's going to be able to handle the physical rigor of our league."

READ MORE AUGUSTANA VIKINGS COVERAGE:
Evan McIntyre.jpg
CCHA
Former Ohio State defenseman Evan McIntyre, Augustana have mutual draw to one another
The 22-year-old from Ontario played the last three seasons for Buckeyes
June 30, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeff Hutchinson still.jpg
CCHA
Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson has 'taken the long way' to get to Augustana
The 21-year-old defenseman from St. Louis was the captain for the New Mexico Ice Wolves this past season.
June 29, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
062223-augie-hockey.jpg
Sports
Here is the roster for the first Augustana hockey team
Vikings 26-man roster includes five 5th year seniors, size on defense and an experienced college goaltender
June 29, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Hayden Hennen IMG-1409 (2).JPEG
CCHA
Hayden Hennen set to help start his second hockey program at Augustana
Former Kittson County Central star defenseman was a key member of the first Anchorage Wolverines hockey team in the NAHL. In October, he verbally committed to play for the Vikings in their first season.
June 28, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2186537+kucheraRINKS1207c2.jpg
CCHA
Former Duluth East Greyhound Shay Donovan will play for Augustana
Defenseman has spent the last four seasons at the University of Wisconsin. He is one of nine defensemen who will join the Vikings in their inaugural season.
June 27, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Garrett Raboin speaks with Minnesota players on the bench on the right side of the image with a blue filter applied. On the left side is an Augustana Vikings logo.
CCHA
Augustana will open its inaugural season at Wisconsin
Vikings will play Big 10 team at the Kohl Center on Oct. 7-8
June 22, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
061523-raboin.jpg
CCHA
Q&A with Augustana hockey coach Garrett Raboin
As the official launch of South Dakota's first college hockey program draws nearer, the first coach dishes on the challenges and excitement of starting from scratch.
June 16, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer

He's not from a hockey hotbed. He grew up in of Tipp City, Ohio, a town of about 10,000 about 20 minutes north of Dayton. There is no ice arena in the town and his family would have to drive him to Dayton for practices growing up.

But he's from a hockey family. His father, Kelly, was an All-American defenseman at Bowling Green and played college hockey from 1993-97. His 18-year-old brother, Raymond, played defense last season for the Ohio Blue Jackets Under-18 AAA team and 10 games of junior hockey for the Maryland Black Bears in the NAHL.

Perrault plans to get a degree in finance and business at Augustana.

Ethan Perrault

Position: Defense
Age: 20
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 195
Hometown: Tipp City, Ohio
Last season: Had 21 points, 66 penalty minutes and was a plus-2 in 60 games as an alternate captain for the Johnstown Tomahawks in the NAHL. In two-plus seasons with Johnstown, he had seven goals, 40 points, 126 penalty minutes and was a plus-19 in 127 games. He also was asked to play two games with the National Team Development Program.
Before juniors: He played one season of Under-18 AAA hockey with the Ohio Blue Jackets (17 points in 74 games) after playing one season with the Under-16 AAA Tri-State Spartans (eight points, 52 penalty minutes in 42 games).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Eric Pohlkamp.jpg -- Lead
CCHA
Word of San Jose's selection of Eric Pohlkamp travels fast
June 29, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL
Proud night for Rico Blasi, watching recruits Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez win the Stanley Cup
June 16, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
DSCF0415.JPG
CCHA
Andrew Magera, a former Fargo Force assistant, joins Bemidji State bench
June 15, 2023 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT