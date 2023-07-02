Augustana gets physical defenseman Ethan Perrault from the Johnstown Tomahawks

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Every now and then, the National Team Development Program needs a player to fill in for a game or two. The NTDP is a two-year program for some of the best 17- and 18-year-old players in the U.S.

Defenseman Ethan Perrault was called up to play in exhibition games against Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech in October. The reviews from his teammates were telling.

"(NTDP head coach) Dan Muse had high praise about how he played in that short stint," Augustana University head coach Garrett Raboin said. "The greatest thing that Dan Muse said was that the guys in the room wanted him back. They called up other players, but the players always asked, 'When's Ethan coming back?' That's the type of person he is."

Perrault verbally committed to play for Augustana in January. His character and his grit are two things that stand out about him.

"Anyone who has been around Ethan speaks very highly of him," Raboin said. "He's more of a defense-first type of player.

"Another defenseman who was in a leadership role last season, wearing a letter for the Johnstown Tomahawks. We feel like he's just scratching the surface. He's a big, tough kid and he's going to be able to handle the physical rigor of our league."

He's not from a hockey hotbed. He grew up in of Tipp City, Ohio, a town of about 10,000 about 20 minutes north of Dayton. There is no ice arena in the town and his family would have to drive him to Dayton for practices growing up.

But he's from a hockey family. His father, Kelly, was an All-American defenseman at Bowling Green and played college hockey from 1993-97. His 18-year-old brother, Raymond, played defense last season for the Ohio Blue Jackets Under-18 AAA team and 10 games of junior hockey for the Maryland Black Bears in the NAHL.

Perrault plans to get a degree in finance and business at Augustana.

Ethan Perrault

Position: Defense

Age: 20

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195

Hometown: Tipp City, Ohio

Last season: Had 21 points, 66 penalty minutes and was a plus-2 in 60 games as an alternate captain for the Johnstown Tomahawks in the NAHL. In two-plus seasons with Johnstown, he had seven goals, 40 points, 126 penalty minutes and was a plus-19 in 127 games. He also was asked to play two games with the National Team Development Program.

Before juniors: He played one season of Under-18 AAA hockey with the Ohio Blue Jackets (17 points in 74 games) after playing one season with the Under-16 AAA Tri-State Spartans (eight points, 52 penalty minutes in 42 games).