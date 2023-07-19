Augustana gets big, physical wing to transfer from Alaska

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One of the surprises of last men's hockey season was that the University of Alaska was able to play well enough to barely miss the NCAA Division I tournament two seasons after not playing in 2020-21.

A key contributor to that team was Simon Falk, who tied for fourth on the team in goals with nine and led the team with five game-winning goals. A 6-foot-3, 200-pound right shooting wing, Falk has an ability that a lot of teams are looking for.

He will be transferring to Augustana University to be on the Vikings' first hockey team.

"He's a big body player who has the ability to score in tight," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said. "He was a big piece of the puzzle in Fairbanks to help (head coach) Erik Largen and that group win 22 games and just narrowly miss the NCAA tournament.

"He's played in an underdog role and on a team that wasn't expected to win 22 games," Raboin said. "I'm excited because he's played for a lot of different teams in a lot of different leagues and that's what he will be doing this year."

Alaska played an independent schedule and Falk was a sophomore this past season. Before getting to Alaska, he played one season of juniors in the NAHL for the Minnesota Magicians. Before that, he played three seasons in Sweden's top junior league for VIK Västerås HK J20.

"He prides himself on the forecheck, working hard, having a physical presence and (getting opponents to) turn pucks over to go on offense," Raboin said. "He's long, has a good stick. He's somebody that if you get him that puck between the (faceoff) dots, good things are going to happen."

This will be Falk's first season playing hockey without his twin brother, Karl, a defenseman who has transferred to St. Cloud State.

Falk plans to major in business administration.

Simon Falk

Position: Forward

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200

Hometown: Värmdö, Sweden

Last season: Had his role increase during his sophomore season at the University of Alaska. He had nine goals, 11 points. He led the Nanooks with five game-winning goals and was seventh on the team in plus/minus (plus-11) in 33 games. In two college seasons, he has 12 goals, 17 points, 14 penalty minutes and is a plus-12 in 55 games.

Juniors: Played his last season of juniors with the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL and had 15 goals, 31 points, 22 penalty minutes and was a plus-7 in 37 regular season games. He added a goal and five points in 10 playoff games for the Magicians, who reached the Robertson Cup semifinals.

Back home: From 2017-20, he played for VIK Västerås HK J20 in the top junior league in Sweden. With Västerås, he played in 119 games and had 39 goals, 64 points and 26 penalty minutes.