AHL's San Diego Gulls sign former Minnesota State defenseman Andy Carroll

SAN DIEGO — Andy Carroll, the former Minnesota State defenseman who logged the third-most games in school history, signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, the team announced Monday.

San Diego is the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Carroll played in five games with the Abbotsford Canucks late last season following his Mavericks career. He had one assist with Abbotsford on his amateur tryout deal.

Carroll helped lead Minnesota State to five straight conference championships, including last season's CCHA title before the Mavs bowed out in the first game of the Fargo Regional against St. Cloud State.

The Gulls also signed forward Kyle Crnkovic, who put up 280 points in 277 games in the Western Hockey League with Saskatoon and Seattle.

