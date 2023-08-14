Sponsored By
Men's College CCHA

AHL's San Diego Gulls sign former Minnesota State defenseman Andy Carroll

The 6-foot, 186-pound Carroll played in five games with the Abbotsford Canucks late last season following his Mavericks career.

St. Cloud State forward Grant Cruikshank (19) and Minnesota State defenseman Andy Carroll (4) battle for the puck against the boards in the third period Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 5:19 PM

SAN DIEGO — Andy Carroll, the former Minnesota State defenseman who logged the third-most games in school history, signed a one-year contract with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, the team announced Monday.

San Diego is the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Carroll played in five games with the Abbotsford Canucks late last season following his Mavericks career. He had one assist with Abbotsford on his amateur tryout deal.

CCHA
Former Minnesota State defenseman Andy Carroll got a taste of pro hockey, now he wants more
After suiting up for 170 games with the Mavericks, Andy Carroll skates and works out in the community where his college career came to an end, waiting for another opportunity to arise.
Jul 31
 · 
By  Rob Beer

Carroll helped lead Minnesota State to five straight conference championships, including last season's CCHA title before the Mavs bowed out in the first game of the Fargo Regional against St. Cloud State.

The Gulls also signed forward Kyle Crnkovic, who put up 280 points in 277 games in the Western Hockey League with Saskatoon and Seattle.

