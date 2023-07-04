After being ambassador for Augustana hockey, Will Svenddal gets chance to play on inaugural Vikings team

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It has been a bit since Will Svenddal got a chance to play in a competitive hockey game.

In 2021-22, Svenddal finished his last season of junior hockey playing for the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL. After the season, he became the second player to verbally commit to play for Augustana University.

The problem was, he was out of junior eligibility and would have to sit out last season. But Svenddal embraced the situation, was a part of community outreach and took part in promotional parts for the Vikings as he worked out in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

"He was able to be a captain in the North American Hockey League and had a tremendous season," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said of Svenddal, who had 30 points in 52 regular season games in 2021-22. "He was in a position to join some Division I teams, but he found value in coming here and training and preparing himself for this year.

"He was a tremendous ambassador for our program on campus and in the community. He had his hands in a lot of things that very few get to do in their freshman year of college. We're excited for him to play the game and be around a group of teammates and find his happy place. Tremendous kid and someone we feel is going to be able to contribute."

On the ice, Svenddal has value in both the offensive and defensive zones as a 6-foot-1 defenseman. As a senior at The Blake School in Minneapolis in 2020, he helped the Bears to a third-place finish in the Class AA state tournament. In a 7-5 win over Maple Grove in the state quarterfinals, Svenddal had a goal and five assists.

"He's played his best hockey in the biggest games," Raboin said. "He captained that team that was transitioning to (Class) AA and had never been to the state tournament. He helped bring them there.

"He just works. He's always found a way to find points. He's 6-foot-1. He's put together. He's an efficient defender and he can add that element of offense."

Svenddal will pursue a degree in accounting at Augustana.

Will Svenddal

Position: Defense

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 196

Hometown: Minneapolis

Last season: Sat out because he had used all of his junior hockey eligibility.

Juniors: Played two seasons in the NAHL with the Minnesota Magicians. In 101 games with the Magicians, he had six goals, 38 points, 69 penalty minutes and was a plus-9.

Before juniors: Played four seasons for The Blake School and the Bears took third place in the Class AA state tournament in 2020 when he was the captain. His senior season, he had 21 points and was a plus-26 in 25 regular season games. In the postseason, he had 15 points and was a plus-11 in six games.