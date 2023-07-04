Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College CCHA

After being ambassador for Augustana hockey, Will Svenddal gets chance to play on inaugural Vikings team

Defenseman from Minneapolis sat out last season after finishing his junior eligibility with the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL

Will Svenddal Magicians.jpg
Will Svenddal
Courtesy of Minnesota Magicians
Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten
Today at 5:58 PM

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It has been a bit since Will Svenddal got a chance to play in a competitive hockey game.

In 2021-22, Svenddal finished his last season of junior hockey playing for the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL. After the season, he became the second player to verbally commit to play for Augustana University.

The problem was, he was out of junior eligibility and would have to sit out last season. But Svenddal embraced the situation, was a part of community outreach and took part in promotional parts for the Vikings as he worked out in preparation for the 2023-24 season.

Will Svenddal hockey day.jpg
CCHA
Former Blake captain Will Svenddal commits to play for Augustana, will not play this season, help coaches
Because he is out of junior hockey eligibility, he will spend the season working out and helping with preparations for the fledgling Division I program. Defenseman played the last two seasons as a defenseman for the Minnesota Magicians in the NAHL. He is the second player to commit to the Vikings
June 21, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

"He was able to be a captain in the North American Hockey League and had a tremendous season," Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said of Svenddal, who had 30 points in 52 regular season games in 2021-22. "He was in a position to join some Division I teams, but he found value in coming here and training and preparing himself for this year.

"He was a tremendous ambassador for our program on campus and in the community. He had his hands in a lot of things that very few get to do in their freshman year of college. We're excited for him to play the game and be around a group of teammates and find his happy place. Tremendous kid and someone we feel is going to be able to contribute."

On the ice, Svenddal has value in both the offensive and defensive zones as a 6-foot-1 defenseman. As a senior at The Blake School in Minneapolis in 2020, he helped the Bears to a third-place finish in the Class AA state tournament. In a 7-5 win over Maple Grove in the state quarterfinals, Svenddal had a goal and five assists.

"He's played his best hockey in the biggest games," Raboin said. "He captained that team that was transitioning to (Class) AA and had never been to the state tournament. He helped bring them there.

"He just works. He's always found a way to find points. He's 6-foot-1. He's put together. He's an efficient defender and he can add that element of offense."

Svenddal will pursue a degree in accounting at Augustana.

Will Svenddal

Position: Defense
Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 196
Hometown: Minneapolis
Last season: Sat out because he had used all of his junior hockey eligibility.
Juniors: Played two seasons in the NAHL with the Minnesota Magicians. In 101 games with the Magicians, he had six goals, 38 points, 69 penalty minutes and was a plus-9.
Before juniors: Played four seasons for The Blake School and the Bears took third place in the Class AA state tournament in 2020 when he was the captain. His senior season, he had 21 points and was a plus-26 in 25 regular season games. In the postseason, he had 15 points and was a plus-11 in six games.

READ MORE AUGUSTANA VIKINGS COVERAGE:
Anthony Stark.jpg
CCHA
Colgate connection helps bring defenseman Anthony Stark to Augustana
Andy Boschetto is an assistant coach for the Vikings after spending two seasons as an assistant with the Raiders. Stark played for Shattuck-St. Mary's, Austin and Madison before college
July 03, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Uula Ruikka.jpg
CCHA
Raboin's Finnish connections help Augustana land defenseman Uula Ruikka
Ruikka played the last three seasons for Providence College in Hockey East
July 02, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Perrault1.jpg
CCHA
Augustana gets physical defenseman Ethan Perrault from the Johnstown Tomahawks
The 20-year-old from Ohio played two-plus seasons in the NAHL
July 01, 2023 11:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Evan McIntyre.jpg
CCHA
Former Ohio State defenseman Evan McIntyre, Augustana have mutual draw to one another
The 22-year-old from Ontario played the last three seasons for Buckeyes
June 30, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeff Hutchinson still.jpg
CCHA
Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson has 'taken the long way' to get to Augustana
The 21-year-old defenseman from St. Louis was the captain for the New Mexico Ice Wolves this past season.
June 29, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
062223-augie-hockey.jpg
Sports
Here is the roster for the first Augustana hockey team
Vikings 26-man roster includes five 5th year seniors, size on defense and an experienced college goaltender
June 29, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Hayden Hennen IMG-1409 (2).JPEG
CCHA
Hayden Hennen set to help start his second hockey program at Augustana
Former Kittson County Central star defenseman was a key member of the first Anchorage Wolverines hockey team in the NAHL. In October, he verbally committed to play for the Vikings in their first season.
June 28, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
