After 4 seasons of junior hockey, goalie Kayden Hargraves will join Augustana

Note: The Rink Live is doing profiles of each of the 26 players who will be on the first men's hockey team for Augustana University.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It's an oddity in hockey.

Goaltenders may be the most important player to any team, but they are often the last players to get recruited by colleges.

That is because college coaches often want to see how a player performs at the junior level for at least one season and, oftentimes, more than one. They want to see how they perform against the better competition.

Kayden Hargraves spent four seasons playing junior hockey, the last three for the Fairbanks Ice Hogs in the NAHL. Hargraves will be one of three goalies on the roster for Augustana University's first team this fall.

"Grizzled through junior hockey," Vikings head coach Garrett Raboin said. "He plays every puck. He plays every puck in practice. He plays every puck in the games. He doesn't give up.

"He's a competitor. He's athletic. If you were to ask those around the program in Fairbanks, I don't think you'd find anyone who doesn't absolutely love watching him play on Friday and Saturday nights."

Hargraves was one of the biggest workhorses in the league this past season. He was second in the NAHL in games (49), second in saves (1,514), second in minutes played (2,894) and tied for third in shutouts with five. He also was ninth in wins (24) and had a 2.92 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

Hargraves, who is from Cheyenne, Wyoming, played his first season of junior hockey in the NA3HL with the Texas Jr. Brahmas.

He plans to major in business and economics.

Kayden Hargraves

Position: Goalie

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175

Hometown: Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Last season: Was second in the NAHL in games played (49), second in minutes played (2,894), second in saves (1,514), tied for third in shutouts (5) and was ninth in wins (24). He had a 2.92 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

He played three seasons for Fairbanks and in 119 games, he was 65-40-10 with a 2.72 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 9 shutouts.

Before Fairbanks: He played one season in the NA3HL for the Texas Jr. Brahmas and was 19-3 with a 1.46 GAA, .937 save percentage and 9 shutouts in 22 games.

Before juniors: He played one season for the Colorado Thunderbirds on their 16-and-under team in AAA hockey. The season before that, he played for the Rocky Mountain Roughriders in the North American Prospects Hockey League at the 16U level.