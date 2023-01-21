1-0 win for Michigan Tech over Ferris State – Kyle Kukkonen was the hero

Michigan Tech won its road game against Ferris State 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Kyle Kukkonen in the first period.

The visiting Huskies took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Kyle Kukkonen. Logan Pietila and Jake Crespi assisted.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:07 p.m. CST.