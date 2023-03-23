Bridgeport regional preview: All eyes on the beast of the East, Quinnipiac

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport regional in 2023 is the beast of the east. Even though Quinnipiac is the favorite to come out of this bracket and make its way to the Frozen Four (No. 3 in the polls and No. 2 in the Pairwise), many of these games could be a coin flip for who comes out on top.

No. 3 Quinnipiac vs. No. 14 Merrimack

Quinnipiac is likely the heavy favorite to come out of this regional based on polls and the pairwise, but you can’t count out Merrimack. The Warriors are a team that started out strong in 2022-23, hit a rough patch in the spring, but bounced back enough to make the national tournament without an auto-bid.

The Bobcats have a 30-4-3 overall record this season, with losses coming to Cornell, Maine, and Colgate (twice). Quinnipiac doesn’t play the toughest schedule in the ECAC, but they have a couple of eye-popping victories including a 6-2 road win over North Dakota back in October. Their losses to Maine and Colgate may raise a couple of eyebrows though.

Merrimack's Mike Brown (4), Ben Brar (18), and Zach Bookman (3) celebrate after scoring a goal. Contributed / Jim Stankiewicz / Merrimack Athletics

As for Merrimack, their schedule is a little less flashy, standing at 23-13-1, but they are a team to keep an eye on. The Warriors started the season out strong, but hit a rough patch in the winter by dropping eight of 11 games from Dec. 31 to Feb. 5, but they have since bounced back. Because of that, it can be hard to accurately gauge this squad — a team that went all the way to the Hockey East championship game but fell in overtime to Boston University.

KEY PLAYERS

Quinnipiac is led by sophomore and Union transfer Collin Graf this season, who has exploded for 55 points. Fifth-year Ethan De Jong and freshman Sam Lipkin (Arizona Coyotes draftee) have also turned heads with 37 and 35 points, respectively. Zach Metsa has been the squad's standout defenseman. Richter award finalist Yaniv Perets has been a massive weapon in goal, posting a .929 save percentage and a 1.52 goals against average over 37 games this season.

Merrimack is led by Islanders prospect Alex Jefferies in 2022-23 as he is tied for the most goals on the team (14) and has a team-high of 27 assists. The Warriors did a fantastic job this offseason recruiting in the transfer portal and bringing in Ottoville Leppanen (RPI), Will Calverly (RIT), Ryan Leibold (Holy Cross), Tristan Crozier (Brown), and Blackhawks prospect Slava Demin (Denver/UMass). Zach Borgiel and Hugo Ollas (NYR) have split time in net for the Warriors this season.

FACEOFF IMPORTANCE

This game could come down to faceoffs, as Quinnipiac has a huge advantage on the dot over Merrimack. The Warriors have struggled to win faceoffs this season, while the Bobcats have dominated. In fact, Quinnipiac is second in the nation in faceoff win percentage, while Merrimack isn’t even in the top 50.

SOMETHING TO PLAY FOR

Whether the Warriors win or lose on Friday, the game is certainly going to be full of emotion. It was announced back in early October that Josh Ciocco, the assistant coach at Merrimack, passed away at the age of just 38 . Ciocco was someone who made a huge impact on the hockey community from his playing days at the University of New Hampshire to coaching collegiately at Alaska-Anchorage, Brown, and Merrimack. He was in his fifth season with the Warriors in 2022-23 and it can be assumed that the team will be giving their all this week in what has been a big and emotional season for many.

WHEN/WHERE TO WATCH

Quinnipiac and Merrimack will face off on Friday, March 24 at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPNews and ESPN+.



RECORDS: Quinnipiac 30-4-3, Streak L1; Merrimack 23-13-1, Streak L1

OVERALL SERIES RECORD : Merrimack leads 4-3 in all-time match-ups

: Merrimack leads 4-3 in all-time match-ups GOALS PER GAME/ALLOWED: Quinnipiac 3.9/1.6, Merrimack 2.9/2.3

Quinnipiac 3.9/1.6, Merrimack 2.9/2.3 SHOTS PER GAME/ALLOWED: Quinnipiac 32.8/21.6, Merrimack 28.8/27.1

Quinnipiac 32.8/21.6, Merrimack 28.8/27.1 PP%: Quinnipiac 23.2%, Merrimack 13.5%

Quinnipiac 23.2%, Merrimack 13.5% PK%: Quinnipiac 85.3%, Merrimack 81.5%

Quinnipiac 85.3%, Merrimack 81.5% FO%: Quinnipiac 57.2%, Merrimack 46.9%

No. 7 Harvard vs. No. 8 Ohio State

Harvard and Ohio State is an intriguing match-up. The two squads sit right next to each other in both the polls and the pairwise, but they are completely different teams.

While competing in the ECAC, the Crimson have posted a 24-7-2 overall record in 2022-23 with losses to Michigan, Colgate, Boston University, Quinnipiac, and Brown. Yes, Harvard has quite a few wins this year, but many of those are to bottom of the barrel teams like Dartmouth, New Hampshire, Yale, and RPI, among many others. They generally have played very tight games against top-ranked opponents, including a tie and loss to Michigan, an overtime loss to BU, two regulation losses to Quinnipiac, and a tie against Northeastern. The only wins over ranked opponents that Harvard has is two wins (one in overtime) to Cornell.

Ohio State men's hockey coach Steve Rohlik offered advice to his Buckeyes in a home game versus Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete / OSU Athletics

Ohio State’s record may look worse just in general by the numbers, sitting at 20-15-3, but they have played a typically tougher schedule in a competitive B1G conference this season compared to the ECAC. A few losses that standout on the record for OSU are a tie and loss to UConn early in the year, a loss to Long Island, and a loss to Wisconsin. When looking at the wins and losses, the Buckeyes have some impressive wins (a 7-2 and 4-2 win over Michigan), but they also have a few mind-boggling losses.

KEY PLAYERS

Harvard has 15 NHL draft picks on their team, which is an impressive feature. They are led by Montreal prospect Sean Farrell, a 5-foot-9 sophomore with 20 goals and 32 assists this season with Team USA prestige. Alex Laferriere (LAK), another sophomore, has been the other go-to-guy for the Crimson, earning a team-high of 21 goals this year alongside 42 total points. Looking at the Harvard lineup, there is depth up and down their roster and fans will likely be impressed by other skaters such as Matt Coronato (CAL), Henry Thrun (SJS), and Ian Moore (ANA). In goal this season, senior Mitchell Gibson (WSH) has continued the starting job and has a .925 save percentage with a 2.05 goals against average over 26 games in 2022-23.

Boston College's Andre Gasseau (24) skates with the puck while Harvard's Alex Laferriere (18) and Alex Gaffney (8) trail close behind. Contributed / Eddie Monigan / Harvard Athletics

Ohio State’s roster may not look as flashy with just four draft picks, but don’t count out the Buckeyes talent. Sophomore blueliner Mason Lohrei has been electric on defense. The 6-foot-4 Bruins prospect has 29 points this season and has been a huge proponent of OSU’s success. Up front, the team is lead by fifth-year Jake Wise, a Blackhawks prospect with 35 points to his name, and freshman Stephen Halliday (OTT) who has had an electric first year in the NCAA with a team-high of 40-points. Jakub Dobes (MTL) has been solid in net for the Buckeyes and has earned a .918 save percentage in his sophomore season.

A big difference between the two teams is their goal-scoring ability. Harvard has three 20-plus goal scorers this season, and one skater with 10-plus, while Ohio State doesn’t have a single 20-goal scorer in 2022-23, but they have five players over 10.

Buckeye Controversy

One thing that will undoubtedly be brought up in television broadcasts this week is the trouble that Ohio State had to deal with earlier this season. Fifth-year forward Kamil Sadlocha was sent home from the team for a chunk of time after it was revealed that he used a racial slur directed at Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua during a game . Sadlocha played on Nov. 19, but then did not appear in a game until Jan. 20 and now has been back in the lineup regularly.

When/Where to Watch?

Harvard and Ohio State will be streamed live at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, March 24, with broadcasts on both ESPNU and ESPN+.