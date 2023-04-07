Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College

Quinnipiac's grit enough to put away Michigan and set up Frozen Four title game with Gophers

A third-period outburst sends the Bobcats to their third national title game trip in the past decade, where they will seek their first title on Saturday.

NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets (1) saves a shot from Michigan forward Nolan Moyle (27) during the second period Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the semifinals of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 11:12 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — In playoff hockey, pretty often beats gritty. And Quinnipiac has thrived on gritty, defensive hockey all season long.

Sam Lipkin and Zach Metsa both had gritty, “throw the puck toward the crease and see what happens” plays in the third period of Thursday’s Frozen Four semifinal. Both ended with the puck in Michigan’s net and the Bobcats headed to the national championship game.

Quinipiac’s 5-2 win over Michigan was the contrast of styles that most predicted, with the Bobcats’ defense doing what it could to contain the Wolverines dynamic offense. On the other side of the ice, Michigan’s defensive shortcomings proved to be more than they could overcome.

Jacob Quillan had a pair of first period goals for Quinnipiac (33-4-3), which will face Minnesota for the NCAA title on Saturday evening. The Bobcats are in their third Frozen Four and will be playing for the crown for the third time, having lost to Yale in Pittsburgh in 2013, and to North Dakota in 2016, the last time the tournament was in Tampa. Goalie Yaniv Perets had 29 saves for Quinnipiac, which never trailed in the game.

"We certainly weren't perfect, but we were pretty good," said Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold. "We talked a lot about their high-end talent. Their 27 draft picks or whatever they have and how we need to defend in waves ... We weren't perfect but we were good enough to get the win."

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan, which finishes the season 26-12-3, got pretty goals – as it has all season – from Seamus Casey and Adam Fantilli, rallying to tie twice after trailing 1-0 and 2-1. Their best player was goalie Erik Portillo, who had to be, making 24 saves and thwarting three of the four breakaways he faced.

"Credit to Quinnipiac, they played a great game. We appreciate Tampa Bay and all their hospitality," said Michigan coach Brandon Naurato, who took over the team in August 2022, less than two months prior to the start of this season. "Tough game but extremely proud of our guys and everything they've done this year. Michigan will be a better program because of the type of people we had this year."

It was the second consecutive year that Michigan — which won the Big Ten tournament — has bowed out in the Frozen Four semifinals. They fell to Denver in overtime last year in Boston.

"They were hard on pucks and they were all over us on the forecheck, and they took advantage of opportunities," said Wolverines defenseman Steven Holtz. "I know they got a couple bounces but that's the game of hockey. It's a game of inches. Sometimes you're on the wrong side of those inches."

With the game knotted 2-2 in the third, Lipkin banked a shot from behind the net off Portillo’s skate and in to give the Bobcats their third (and final) lead of the game. Later, Metsa threw a shot at Portillo from the side boards and the puck eluded the goalie to double the Quinnipiac lead. Ethan de Jong added an empty-net goal with 1:45 to play to seal the win.

NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo (1) saves the shot of Quinnipiac forward Sam Lipkin (28) during the third period Thursday, April 6, 2023 in the semifinals of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Quinnipiac 5, Michigan 2

Quinnipiac 2-0-3—5

Michigan 1-1-0—2

ADVERTISEMENT

First period — 1. QU, Jacob Quillan 7 (Jayden Lee, Cristophe Tellier), 5:18. 2. MI, Seamus Casey 8 (unassisted), 6:49. 3. QU, Quillan 8 (Sam Lipkin, Collin Graf), 11:21. Penalties — Ethan Edwards, MI (holding), 3:05; Michael Lombardi, QU (slashing), 9:56.

Second period — 4. MI, Adam Fantilli 30 (Luke Hughes, Rutger McGroarty), 10:15. Penalties — T.J. Hughes, MI (holding), 1:29.

Third period — 5. QU, Lipkin 14 (Graf, Quillan), 1:24. 6. QU, Zach Metsa 9 (Christophe Fillion, Tellier), 13:00. 7. QU, Ethan de Jong 19 (unassisted), 18:15, (EN). Penalties — Fillion, QU (slashing), 5:52; L. Hughes, MI (hooking), 4:52.

Shots on goal — QU 9-9-12—30; MI 8-12-11—31. Goalies — Yanev Perets, QU (31 shots-29 saves); Erik Portillo, MI (30-25). Power plays — QU 0-of-3, MI 0-of-3. Referees — Jeremy Tufts, Steven Rouillard. Linesmen — Bill Kingdon, Kevin Briganti. Att. — 19,119.

MORE 2023 FROZEN FOUR COVERAGE:
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Pregame scouting report, Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers past Terriers and into championship game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
April 07, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Serratore Quinn.jpg
Men's College
Frank Serratore is not surprised Quinnipiac is playing for national title
Air Force head coach credits the Bobcats' structure and goaltender Yaniv Perets for the victory
April 06, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Myers: Playoff hockey, in Florida, provides Gophers a chance to weather storms and create them
Much like thunder and lightning that rolls in from the Gulf of Mexico, momentum came in noisy waves in the Gophers' Florida Frozen Four-opening win. Learning to ride out tough times meant victory.
April 06, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Frank Serratore.jpg
Men's College
Air Force head coach Frank Serratore analyzes Gophers' win over Terriers
Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the power-play unit and the high-end talent the Gophers deploy
April 06, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Higgins.jpg
Men's College
Tampa Bay Sports Commission official talks about hosting Frozen Four
Jess Myers from The Rink Live asks executive director Rob Higgins about the process and benefits of hosting college hockey's showcase event
April 06, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1080x720.jpg
Men's College
On location at the Frozen Four in Tampa
College Hockey Today Podcast with Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman
April 06, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Anna Behning and Mick Hatten.png
Men's College
A video preview of today's Frozen Four games, an update on some of the rosters moves on NCHC teams
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning
April 06, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Quinnipiac.jpg
Men's College
Quinnipiac vs. Michigan matchup is a contrast in styles, name recognition
Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team
April 05, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Frozen Four Notebook: Gophers legend John Mayasich makes the trip
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
April 05, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
April 06, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon
Seeking the Minnesota program's first NCAA title in 20 years, Gophers coach Bob Motzko talked of the immense difficulty in being the last team standing on Saturday night, and what it will take to win
April 05, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning
Men's College
Live blog: Following the Frozen Four week in Tampa
Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.
April 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
IMG_1909_1_81042ea6-99a7-417f-8269-ab73efa6ab03.jpg
Men's College
From the hockey insiders, a 'what to do, see, eat and experience' guide to Tampa Bay
When you travel to the Frozen Four, you're wise to ask the locals what to do, see, eat and experience. The Rink Live asked hockey friends and got some tips on visiting Florida's sunny Gulf Coast.
April 03, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT