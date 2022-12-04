Wisconsin's winning streak broken by Michigan

Wisconsin has enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against Michigan, Wisconsin was on a run of five straight wins. But, Saturday's game finished 4-2 and the winning streak was ended.

The Badgers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack Horbach. Corson Ceulemans and Owen Lindmark assisted.

The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Rutger McGroarty in the first period, assisted by Luke Hughes .

Carson Bantle scored in the second period, assisted by Sam Stange.

In the middle of the second period, the Wolverines made it 2-2 with a goal from Mark Estapa .

Mark Estapa took the lead late in the third period.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 4-2 with 44 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Rutger McGroarty, assisted by T.J. Hughes .

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Badgers hosting the Golden Gophers at 8 p.m. CST, and the Wolverines playing the Spartans at 5:30 p.m. CST.