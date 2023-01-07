Wisconsin got a shut out against Notre Dame

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Wisconsin picked up a decisive home win against Notre Dame. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

img_500216749_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 10:01 PM
The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Tyson Jugnauth scored the first goal assisted by Cruz Lucius and Mathieu De St. Phalle.

The Badgers made it 2-0 with a goal from Corson Ceulemans.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST.

