Wisconsin got a shut out against Notre Dame

Wisconsin picked up a decisive home win against Notre Dame. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Badgers took the lead when Tyson Jugnauth scored the first goal assisted by Cruz Lucius and Mathieu De St. Phalle.

The Badgers made it 2-0 with a goal from Corson Ceulemans.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST.